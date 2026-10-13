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Gibson Energy Confirms 2026 Third Quarter Earnings Release Date And Provides Conference Call & Webcast Details


Date: 2026-10-13 04:16:17

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gibson Energy Inc. (TSX:GEI) (“Gibson” or the“Company”) announced today that it expects to release its 2026 third quarter financial and operating results on Monday, November 2, 2026, after the close of North American markets. The 2026 third quarter management's discussion and analysis and unaudited consolidated financial statements will be available on the Company's website at

Earnings Conference Call & Webcast Details
A conference call and webcast will be held to discuss the 2026 third quarter financial and operating results at 8:00am Mountain Time (9:00am Eastern Time) on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

To register for the call, view dial-in numbers, and obtain a dial-in PIN, please access the following URL:

  • Registration is currently open and recommended at least five minutes prior to the conference call.

    This call will also be broadcast live on the Internet and may be accessed directly at the following URL:

    • The webcast will remain accessible for a 12-month period at the above URL.

      About Gibson
      Gibson is a leading liquids infrastructure company providing storage, optimization, processing, gathering, and waterborne vessel loading services for liquids and refined products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's operations are located across North America, with core terminal assets in Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, Ingleside and Wink, Texas, and a facility in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.

      Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit

      For further information, please contact:

      Investor Relations
      Phone: (403) 776-3077
      Email: ...

      Media
      Phone: (403) 476-6334
      Email: ...

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