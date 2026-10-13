Dare To Become Colossal's Face Of Halloween And Hunt Ghosts With Kane Hodder Voting Is Open

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The professional fundraiser's nationwide competition returns with a $13,000 prize, a Rue Morgue Magazine feature with genre legends, and support for Starlight Children's Foundation through grantmaker AIT

PHOENIX, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colossal, the professional fundraiser behind some of the country's most successful purpose-driven online competitions, is thrilled to announce that voting is open for the 2026 Face of Halloween, a competition daring Halloween devotees to step out of the shadows and prove they have what it takes to become the spooky season's ultimate fan.







The Prize

One competitor will claim the 2026 Face of Halloween title, receive $13,000, and appear in Rue Morgue Magazine. The winner will also join Kane Hodder-known for portraying Jason Voorhees and Victor Crowley-on a real ghost hunt, meet genre icons virtually, and star in an exclusive photoshoot with all three Face of Halloween ambassadors: Hodder, Bill Moseley, and Linnea Quigley.

The Charity

Beyond the thrills, Face of Halloween supports Starlight Children's Foundation and its mission to deliver happiness to seriously ill children and their families. The 2025 competition resulted in a $3,221,983 grant from Colossal's grantmaking partner, DTCare, expanding access to Starlight programs across a nationwide network of more than 800 children's hospitals and pediatric care facilities. This year alone, the charity will help ensure thousands of children don't miss out on the fun and traditions of Halloween by bringing the magic of the holiday directly to them through Halloween-themed programs. Many more will benefit in the years ahead from programs made possible by the grant, including Starlight Gaming Handhelds.

“Halloween is one of the special moments of childhood that every kid should have the chance to enjoy,” said Adam Garone, CEO of Starlight Children's Foundation.“We're so grateful to the incredible Face of Halloween community, DTCare, AIT, and Colossal for helping us bring that experience directly to kids in hospitals while expanding access to programs that unleash the power of play to ease anxiety, build trust and create moments of happiness when they're needed most. When kids are happier and less anxious, they can better engage in their care, which can ultimately contribute to improved health outcomes.”

The Ambassadors

The 2026 champion will step in front of the camera for an exclusive photoshoot with three of horror's most recognizable stars and Face of Halloween Ambassadors.

Kane Hodder

From Crystal Lake to Honey Island Swamp, Hodder has become one of horror's most recognizable figures through his portrayals of Jason Voorhees in the Friday the 13th franchise and Victor Crowley in the Hatchet films. Qualifying competitors will have another chance to enter the ghost hunt through Kane's Choice. Hodder will personally select one additional competitor to join him and the Face of Halloween winner.

Bill Moseley

A genre favorite known for unforgettable performances across film and television, Bill Moseley has terrified audiences through iconic roles in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2, House of 1000 Corpses, and The Devil's Rejects, along with numerous other cult horror classics.

Linnea Quigley

One of the genre's most recognizable scream queens, Linnea Quigley has terrified and delighted horror fans for decades through cult classics including The Return of the Living Dead, Night of the Demons, and Silent Night, Deadly Night.

Special Guests

The competition also brings together actors, artists, and creators from across the horror world. Featured guests include Mena Suvari, known for American Pie, American Beauty, Six Feet Under, and her portrayal of the Black Dahlia in American Horror Story; Megan Lawless of the breakout horror film Obsession; and Jeremy Ray Taylor, who faced Pennywise in It and It Chapter Two before appearing in Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween and Are You Afraid of the Dark?

The lineup also includes Insidious stars Ty Simpkins and Lin Shaye, whose additional horror credits include Ouija, Critters, The Grudge, and more, as well as Naomi Grossman, best known for her portrayal of Pepper in American Horror Story.

Rounding out the special guests are artist and creator Abby Wren, whose elaborate makeup and body art transform her into eerie creatures, fantasy characters, and original monsters, and cosplay artist Eleanor Barnes, known online as Snitchery, whose shape-shifting transformations and bold beauty looks have attracted millions of followers.

At the completion of the competition, funds generated through Face of Halloween will result in a grant to Starlight Children's Foundation from Colossal's grantmaking partner, Action Initiative Team (AIT), bringing comfort, play, and happiness to seriously ill children and their families. Face of Halloween is open to eligible Halloween and spooky fans ready to share their passion and rally support throughout the multi-week competition.

Think you have what it takes to survive? Registration is still open at FaceofHalloween.org. Voting is officially open and competitors are rallying friends, family, and fellow fans for support as they hope to advance through a series of voting rounds toward the Face of Halloween title.

About Colossal

Colossal is a professional fundraiser redefining modern philanthropy through purpose-driven online competitions that raise money for charity. With a mission to inspire people to advocate for themselves and those in need, Colossal empowers individuals to pursue their passions, rally their communities, and compete for once-in-a-lifetime opportunities-all while driving meaningful charitable impact where giving wins. Colossal competitions, including Baby of the Year, The People's Artist, and America's Favorite Pet, serve as fundraising campaigns for DTCare and Action Initiative Team (AIT), United States 501(c)(3) public charity organizations, which grant donation funds to specified charities at the completion of the competitions.

About Starlight Children's Foundation

Hospital stays can be lonely, stressful, and scary. That's why Starlight exists. Founded in 1982, Starlight Children's Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that aims to deliver happiness to seriously ill children and their families through vital programs that impact millions of kids annually. Donor-funded and offered free of charge to hospitals and families, Starlight programs unleash the power of play, empowering kids with a renewed sense of optimism, resilience, and courage. Starlight is a top-rated charity committed to the equitable allocation of programs to its nationwide hospital network. Healing begins with happinessTM. Learn more at starlight.org and follow Starlight on social media @starlightchildrensfoundation.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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