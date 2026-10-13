Cabot Corporation To Announce Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2026 Operating Results
The call will be webcast by Notified and can be accessed through Cabot's website at web .com/. If you are unable to participate in the live webcast, the call and accompanying slide presentation will be archived in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at web.com/.
ABOUT CABOT CORPORATION
Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of reinforcing carbons, specialty carbons, battery materials, engineered elastomer composites, inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed metal oxides and aerogel. For more information on Cabot, please visit the company's website at cabotcorp.com.
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in the press release regarding Cabot's business that are not historical facts are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025.CONTACT: Contact: Robert Rist Vice President, Investor Relations (617) 342-6374
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