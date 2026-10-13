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Hanmi Financial Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2026 Earnings And Conference Call Date


Date: 2026-10-13 04:16:16

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanmi Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: HAFC) (“Hanmi”), the holding company for Hanmi Bank, today announced that it will report third quarter 2026 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, October 27, 2026. Management will host a conference call that same day, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

Investment professionals and all current and prospective shareholders are invited to access the live call on October 27 by dialing 1-877-407-9039 before 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, using access code“Hanmi Bank”. To listen to the call online visit the investor relations page of Hanmi's website at . The webcast will also be available for replay approximately one hour following the call.

About Hanmi Financial Corporation
Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 32 full-service branches and eight loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at .

Contact
Romolo (Ron) Santarosa
Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
213-427-5636

Lisa Fortuna
Investor Relations
Financial Profiles, Inc.
310-622-8251

Source: Hanmi Bank


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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