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Orion180 Insurance Group Inc. To Announce Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results On Tuesday, November 10, 2026


Date: 2026-10-13 04:16:16

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MELBOURNE, Fla., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion180 Insurance Group Inc. (“Orion180”) (NASDAQ: OIG), a leading provider of flexible, customer-centric homeowners and flood insurance solutions, today announced it will release its third quarter 2026 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

Orion180 will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 5:00pm Eastern Time on November 10, 2026. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Orion180's website at ir.orion180.com. The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 269-7751 (toll-free) or (201) 389-0908 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast replay of the call will be available at ir.orion180.com for one year following the call.

About Orion180 Insurance Group Inc.
Orion180 Insurance Group Inc. (Orion180) (NASDAQ: OIG) is a founder-led technology-focused, high growth, high-margin specialty insurance group delivering innovative insurance solutions with a growing footprint across the United States. Since beginning operations in 2018, they have organically grown to become the second largest excess and surplus (“E&S”) lines homeowners insurance provider in the United States by direct written premiums with a presence in 14 states. Their diverse product offerings across E&S and admitted homeowners' insurance, private flood insurance, and a range of ancillary products are distributed through a network of more than 14,000 active independent agents as of June 30, 2026.

Orion180's business is built on four core principles: (i) a relentless focus on innovation, (ii) real-time, data-driven decision making through their proprietary, end-to-end MY180 platform, (iii) ease of doing business, and (iv) long-term partnerships with their distribution providers and reinsurance partners. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, Orion180 also has an office in Irving, Texas and a Service Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Orion180® is a registered trademark of Orion180 Insurance Group Inc.

Orion180 Insurance Group Inc. Investors:
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