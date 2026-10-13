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Pulmonx To Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results On October 27, 2026


Date: 2026-10-13 04:16:16

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulmonx Corporation (Nasdaq: LUNG) (“Pulmonx”), a global leader in minimally invasive treatments for lung disease, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2026 after the close of trading on Tuesday, October 27, 2026. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.

A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the“Investors” section of the Pulmonx website at .

About Pulmonx Corporation
Pulmonx Corporation (Nasdaq: LUNG) is a global leader in minimally invasive treatments for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Pulmonx's Zephyr® Endobronchial Valve, Chartis® Pulmonary Assessment System and StratX® Lung Analysis Platform are designed to assess and treat patients with severe emphysema/COPD who despite medical management are still profoundly symptomatic. Pulmonx received FDA pre-market approval to commercialize the Zephyr Valve following its designation as a“breakthrough device.” The Zephyr Valve is commercially available in more than 25 countries, is included in global treatment guidelines and is widely considered a standard of care treatment option for improving breathing, activity and quality of life in patients with severe emphysema. For more information on the Zephyr Valves and the company, please visit .

Pulmonx®, Chartis®, StratX®, and Zephyr® are registered trademarks of Pulmonx Corporation.

Contact
Brian Johnston or Webb Campbell
Gilmartin Group
...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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