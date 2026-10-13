Hubbell To Announce Third Quarter 2026 Results On October 27, 2026
The full text of the press release announcing the results will be posted on Hubbell's corporate website under the Press Rele a se section. You can also access this information by going to b bell . com and selecting "Investors" from the options at the bottom of the page and then "Press Releases" from the drop-down menu.
The live audio of the conference call and accompanying materials will also be available and can be accessed by visiting Hubbell's Events a n d Presentations section. You can also access this information by going to bbell. c om and selecting "Investors" from the options at the bottom of the page and then "Events/Presentations" from the drop-down menu.
Hubbell Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of utility and electrical solutions enabling customers to operate critical infrastructure safely, reliably and efficiently. With 2025 revenues of $5.8 billion, Hubbell solutions electrify economies and energize communities. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.
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Dan Innamorato
Hubbell Incorporated
40 Waterview Drive
P.O. Box 1000
Shelton, CT 06484
(475)882-4000
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