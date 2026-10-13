Cricut To Announce Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results On November 3, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cricut, Inc. (“Cricut”) (NASDAQ: CRCT), the creative technology company that has brought a connected platform for making to millions of users worldwide, today announced it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026 after the U.S. markets close on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. Cricut management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results that afternoon at 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

A live webcast of the earnings call will be available on Cricut's investor relations website at . A webcast replay will be available after the live event.

To access the audio call, please pre-register using this link: Cricut Q3 2026 Earnings Pre-Registration. After registering, a confirmation will be sent via email and will include dial-in details and a unique PIN code for entry to the call. To avoid long wait times, we suggest registering at least one day in advance or at minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call to receive your unique PIN code.

About Cricut, Inc.

Cricut, Inc. is a creative platform company that makes it easy for users to create meaningful personal items. Cricut hardware and software work together as a connected platform for consumers to make beautiful, high-quality projects quickly and easily. These industry-leading products include a flagship line of smart cutting machines - the Cricut Maker® family, the Cricut Explore® family, and the Cricut Joy® family - an extensive line of Cricut heat presses like Cricut EasyPress®, the all-new Cricut StickerPixTM line, and a diverse collection of materials. In addition to providing products and services, Cricut fosters a thriving community of millions of dedicated users worldwide.

Cricut has used, and intends to continue using, its investor relations website and the Cricut News Blog ( ) to disclose material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website and the Cricut News Blog in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

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Source: Cricut, Inc.