Navitas Semiconductor To Report Q3 2026 Financial Results On Tuesday, November 3, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) today announced that it will report third quarter 2026 financial results on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, after the market close.

Navitas' President and CEO, Chris Allexandre, and CFO, Tonya Stevens, will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss the Company's financial results and business outlook.

Analysts and investors are invited to join the conference call using the following information:

Additionally, a live and archived audio webcast of the conference call as well as supporting presentation materials will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.navitassemi.com.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is a leader in next-generation power semiconductors and power delivery solutions, pioneering GaN, high-voltage and ultra-high-voltage SiC, and IVR technologies for AI infrastructure, including data centers and energy and grid systems, as well as additional markets such as high-performance computing and industrial electrification. Collectively, these technologies address the complete grid-to-xPU power architecture, breaking the AI infrastructure power wall and enabling higher efficiency, greater power density, and increased performance across the entire power chain. Navitas' GaNFastTM FETs deliver industry-leading power density, efficiency, and high-speed performance, while GaNFastTM power ICs integrate GaN power, drive, control, sensing, and protection to enable faster, more efficient power conversion, leading to smaller and more reliable systems. The GeneSiCTM portfolio combines proprietary trench-assisted planar (TAP) SiC technology with leading-edge discrete packaging and SiCPAKTM power modules to deliver industry-leading efficiency, ruggedness and performance. ClarosTM IVR technologies extend power delivery directly to the xPU, enabling customers to implement vertical power delivery (VPD) and embedded power delivery (EPD) architectures with high-density power conversion beneath or within millimeters of the processor, minimizing power-delivery losses and impedance while enabling ultra-fast transient response, higher efficiency and maximum power density. Navitas has over 450 patents issued or pending and is a leader in 800 VDC and the advanced AI power infrastructure ecosystem.

Navitas®, GaNFast®, GeneSiCTM, ClarosTM, SiCPAK®, GaNSafe®, DrGaNTM, and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited or affiliates. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Shelton Group

Leanne Sievers | Brett Perry

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When:Time:(5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)Toll Free Dial-in:orConference ID:Webcast and Slides: