Capsovision To Present At The 20Th Annual LD Micro Main Event
Format: Company Presentation and 1x1 Investor Meetings
Date/Time: Wednesday, October 21, 2026, at 9:00–9:25 am PT
A webcast of the presentation will be streamed live at the following link: . If you are interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting with CapsoVision's management team at the conference, please contact your LD Micro representative or reach out to the company directly at ....
About CapsoVision
CapsoVision is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing advanced imaging and AI-enabled solutions to transform the detection and screening of gastrointestinal diseases. Its flagship product, CapsoCam Plus®, is a wire-free, panoramic capsule endoscope that enables high-resolution visualization of the small bowel and supports cloud-based or direct capsule video review. The Company's next pipeline product, CapsoCam ColonTM with enhanced AI, is designed to enable non-invasive colon imaging and polyp detection. With a proprietary platform targeted to expand across multiple GI indications, including esophageal and pancreatic disorders, CapsoVision is advancing a new era in capsule-based diagnostics. For more information on CapsoVision, please visit .
Investor Relations Contact
Leigh Salvo
New Street Investor Relations
...
Media Contact
Leslie Strickler and Paul Spicer
Être Communications
... | (804) 240-0807
... | (804) 503-9231
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