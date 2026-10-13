Exceptional North American Shorebirds And World Champion Decoys Headline October 28-29 Auctions

Brant Goose, William“Bill” Bowman: Long Island, New York, hollow-bodied brant goose with exceptional original form and paint. Estimate: $25,000-30,000 CAD.

Ruddy Turnstone, Bowman or Bunn: Rare Long Island shorebird with pronounced carving, original paint, and fine surface. Estimate: $20,000-30,000 CAD.

Rennardson Canvasback Hen: Exceptional 19th-century Toronto School canvasback hen with original paint and form. Estimate: $6,000-8,000 CAD.

Two online-only sales present the complete Laurin Garland Collection alongside contemporary champions and investment-grade antique decoys.

- Scott WallaceNEW HAMBURG, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rare Long Island shorebirds attributed to William“Bill” Bowman or Charles Sumner Bunn; a celebrated Bowman brant goose; and outstanding contemporary decoys by world champion carvers headline Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd.'s two-day Decoys auction series, taking place October 28 and 29, 2026. The first sale presents the complete Laurin Garland Collection of shorebirds, followed the next day by a broad selection of antique, classic, and contemporary decoys and sporting collectibles.The October 28 auction features 54 lots devoted entirely to decoys, while the October 29 sale offers 201 lots spanning decoys and sporting goods. Both auctions are online-only, with no in-person event; bidders can tune in to the live webcast beginning at 10:00 a.m. EDT on each day to watch the lots close sequentially in real time. Online bidding is available through Miller & Miller Auctions and LiveAuctioneers, with phone and absentee bidding also accepted.The October 28 sale highlights Laurin Garland's nearly 50 years of collecting rare North American shorebird decoys. Scarcer than duck or goose decoys and often the subject of ongoing research, the collection excels in Toronto-area birds, Maritime pieces by Prince Edward Island carvers John Ramsay and Adam Thomas, and classic Long Island, New York traditions.“Miller & Miller Auctions is pleased to offer the complete Laurin Garland Collection of shorebirds,” said Scott Wallace, Consignment Director for the sale.“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to acquire some of the very best examples of these rare works of art.”Among the most important pieces is Lot 10, a Brant goose by William“Bill” Bowman of Long Island, New York, estimated at $25,000-30,000 CAD. Hollow-bodied and fitted with German bead glass eyes, the decoy is described as“best of class,” with an exceptional form and gentle expression. It retains its original paint and evenly worn finish and bears both a Mackey stamp and EDGAR brand on the bottom; the decoy was acquired from Salisbury Auction in 1991.Lot 1, a Ruddy Turnstone attributed to Bowman or Charles Sumner Bunn, carries an estimate of $20,000-30,000 CAD and exemplifies the pinnacle of the Long Island shorebird tradition. The 11-inch decoy features pronounced cheek, wing, and tail carving, an inserted wood beak, German bead glass eyes, original paint, and fine surface with well-hunted gunning wear.Lot 11, a Ruddy Turnstone decoy from Toronto, is a fine example of a distinctive but poorly documented Ontario shorebird carving tradition. As noted by researcher Paul Brisco in Decoy Magazine, shorebird hunting took place along the sandy spits and beaches of Lake Ontario and Toronto Island, with early photographs offering evidence of the practice on the Toronto waterfront. Decoys from this region are characterized by their simple forms, wire legs secured in a wooden sand-shelf base, and painted or tack eyes. This example retains its wood beak, tack eyes, sailcloth-wrapped wire legs, and an old, if not original, wooden base. Unmarked, it is estimated at $15,000-20,000 CAD.Lot 22, a rare Curlew by William H. Southard of Bellport, Long Island, is estimated at $20,000-30,000 CAD. The 15-inch shorebird features pronounced wing carving, carved eyes, an inserted wood beak, original paint, and fine surface. Southard's curlews are scarce, making this example particularly significant; it was acquired from Guyette & Schmidt in 1990 and remains in overall excellent condition despite minor age and hunting-related issues.The October 29 sale shifts the focus toward contemporary world champion carvers while continuing to offer important antique and classic decoys.“This is a fantastic opportunity to acquire pieces from contemporary world champion decoy carvers,” said Jason Halliday, Consignment Director for Decoys & Sporting.Lot 79, a rare Rennardson Canvasback Hen from Toronto, Ontario, is estimated at $6,000-8,000 CAD. Dating to the third quarter of the 19th century, the hollow-body decoy features exceptional original paint and form and is considered one of the finest examples of Robert George Rennardson, the maker who pioneered the Toronto School low-head form.Lot 24, a 1985 Blue-winged Teal drake by Patrick Godin, carries an estimate of $5,000-7,000 CAD. The decorative decoy features a turned head, highly detailed crossed wingtips and tail feather carving, and exquisite paint techniques. Godin is a World Champion carver, and the bottom is signed“Patrick R. Godin,” with the distinction“First in Class-World Championship 1985.”Lot 21, a 1984 Jim Sprankle Black Duck Decoy, is a standout from the work of the celebrated World Champion carver. The Conklin, New York, artist created this full decorative scratching-head black duck with finely detailed crossed wingtips and tail carving. The decoy was awarded 1st Place in Species at the 1984 World Championship, highlighting Sprankle's exceptional carving and paint work. It is estimated at $4,000-6,000 CAD.Lot 97, a rare Mallard hen by Henry“Hank” Catton of Ridgetown, Ontario, is estimated at $4,000-6,000 CAD. Dating to the first quarter of the 20th century, the decoy has outstanding near-mint original paint and an exceptionally well-executed form influenced by Mason Decoy Company's Premier-grade mallards. Its condition is exceptionally rare, with only one other known example of the same style and matching paint pattern identified in an Ontario collection; the bird is also documented in published research on southwestern Ontario waterfowl decoys.Together, the two sales present an unusually broad survey of the decoy tradition.“The Laurin Garland Collection represents a remarkable opportunity for collectors to acquire shorebirds of exceptional rarity and quality,” Wallace said, while Halliday added that the October 29 offering brings together“investment-grade antique and classic decoys” with the finest work of contemporary masters.Bidding for both auctions is available through Miller & Miller Auctions and LiveAuctioneers, with live webcasts beginning at 10:00 a.m. EDT on October 28 and October 29.October 28th auctionOctober 29th auctionMiller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. is Canada's trusted seller of high-value collections and is always accepting quality consignments. The firm specializes in watches, art, antiques, and important collectibles, providing collectors with a respected and transparent marketplace to buy and sell.For consignment inquiries or further information, contact Miller & Miller Auctions or visit .

Scott Wallace & Jason Halliday

Miller & Miller Auctions

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Exceptional North American Shorebirds and World Champion Decoys Headline October 28-29 Auctions News Provided By Miller & Miller Auctions October 13, 2026, 20:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry



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