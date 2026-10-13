Melinda DeJong, President, Honored in Staffing Industry Analysts' Global Power 150 Women in Staffing

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- INSPYR Solutions is proud to announce that Melinda DeJong, President, has been named one of Staffing Industry Analysts' Global Power 150 Women in Staffing. This list recognizes outstanding senior leaders and executives whose strategic vision and leadership drive growth within their organizations and across the industry.“I am honored to be included among this accomplished group of women in staffing,” commented Melinda DeJong, President at INSPYR Solutions.“My approach to leadership has always centered on relationships: listening closely, earning trust via follow-through, and investing in people so they can grow and succeed. This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects the principles that have guided my career and reinforces my commitment to leading with purpose and creating lasting value for our clients and teams.”“Congratulations to Melinda on this well-deserved recognition,” said Trent Beekman, CEO of INSPYR Solutions.“She brings a clear sense of purpose to her leadership and a deep commitment to the people she works with, demonstrated by her investment in developing strong teams and taking the time to understand what our clients need to succeed. We are proud to see her recognized among the women shaping the future of our industry.”With more than 20 years of experience leading sales and operations organizations, DeJong brings a people-centered approach to advancing INSPYR Solutions' business. Her leadership emphasizes developing high-performing teams, strengthening client partnerships, and delivering solutions that support sustainable growth and long-term success.About INSPYR SolutionsTechnology is our focus and quality is our commitment. As a leading expert in delivering flexible technology and talent solutions, we strategically align industry and technical expertise with our clients' business objectives and cultural needs. Our tailored offerings include a wide variety of professional services, project solutions, managed services, and talent resources, all bolstered by our strategic partnerships with cutting-edge technology services. By always striving for excellence and focusing on the human aspect of our business, we work seamlessly with our talent and clients to match the right solutions to the right opportunities. Learn more about us at .

Milgrim Bello

Vice President of Strategic Marketing, INSPYR Solutions

+1 954.607.1238

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