14Th Annual 2026 Arkansas Pridefest And Parade On Capitol Ave, Little Rock, Arkansas

Arkansas PRIDEFest Headliners

Arkansas PRIDEFest Special Guest

AR PRIDEFest Meet and Greet -Spoken Word

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 14th Annual 2026 Arkansas PRIDEFest Weekend, Thursday, October 15 through Sunday, October 18th, 2026, at Capitol Avenue in Downtown Little Rock, uniting as a powerful, joyful force for equality, visibility, and celebration.2026 Theme: UNITED IN PRIDE"UNITED IN PRIDE" reflects the strength of our shared history, our cross-generational resilience, and the power of solidarity in the face of adversity. As our community continues to stand strong. With fellow pride organizations across the state, 14th annual 2026 Arkansas PRIDEFest weekend is now a four-day event. More information can be found at arprideOctober 15th through 18th, 2026Thursday, October 15th, 2026: Central Arkansas Pride Pageant Miss/Mr/Mx. A history display of impersonation and performance-art pageantry. Trinti Night Club. Time: 6 PM-11 PM. Address: 1021 Jessie Road, Little Rock, AR 72202. 18+ venue with a small cover charge.Friday, October 16th, 2026:“Arkansans for Autonomy,” a day of advocacy training at the Arkansas State Capitol. Training runs from 2-5 p.m. at 500 Woodlane Street, Little Rock, AR 72201. All ages eventFriday, October 16th, 2026: Arkansas PRIDEFest Meet and Greet. Spoken Word includes KAI COGGIN, Inaugural Poet Laureate of Hot Springs, AR, Academy of American Poets Laureate Fellow, hosting, and Indie performance artist LYDIA VON HOF, along with local artists consisting of Bryan Borland, Toni Garcia-Butler, Caroline Earleywine, Raven Rose, and Skyler Jay Shankles. The evening will close with an open mic for the LGBTQIA+ community and allies. Time: 5 PM- 10 PM. Address: Vino's Brew Pub, Little Rock's longest-running craft brewery. Address: 923 West 7th Street, LR, AR 72201. An 18+ venue.Saturday, October 17th, 2026 14th annual ARKANSAS PRIDEFEST AND PARADE11:00 AM – 6:00 PM1110 W Capitol Ave, Little Rock, AR 72201The mission to educate, inspire, and unite to build a better, inclusive Arkansas.Arkansas PRIDEFest ParadeHonoring the legacy and work of Miss Majors Griffin-Gracy as our 2026 Arkansas LGBTQIA+ Diamond Honoree, and our Grand Marshals, Ms. Sharyn Grayson, Lisa Smith, and Sandy Bidwell.The parade route runs along Capitol Avenue from Arch Street to Pulaski Street for a vibrant celebration of love and liberation, The parade kicks off at 11 AM-registration is FREE and open now at arpride.PRIDEFest HighlightsA community cultural celebration with LGBTQIA+ entertainers, vendor booths, food trucks, community organizations, interactive zone, businesses, and headlining performances by national and many of Arkansas's world-class LGBTQIA+ artists! Artists include: ADAM MAC, country queer artist and Billboard Rookie of the Month; ALEXIS MATEO, Puerto Rican drag queen, TV personality, and fashion designer; DOMINIQUE SANCHEZ, legendary drag artist and multi-pageant titleholder; and ATHENA SINCLAIR, former Miss Gay America Arkansas and owner of Hairwitch. With KAI COGGIN, poet, and LYDIA VON HOF, indie artist, DJ J.Kiddy, and DJ Kecia. The lineup includes drag, spoken word, vocalists, and bands. Bring your lawn chairs. Free to attend and all-ages event.Sunday, October 18th: AR PRIDEFest BRUNCH. Theme: United in Pride, with a panel discussion exploring your power at the Capitol and storytelling about engaging with our legislators. Artists include Athena Sinclair, Dominique Sanchez, DJ Kecia An all-ages event. Mosaic Templars Cultural Center. Time: 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Address: 501 West 9th Street, Little Rock, AR 72201Sunday, October 18th: Arkansas PRIDEFest at the Hall with the COWGAYS, an American queer country music supergroup formed in Nashville by Brooke Eden, Adam Mac, and Chris Houseman, with special guests Athena Sinclair, Beau Davis, Alura O'Shaunacy, and Gene the Machine. An all-ages venue. Location: The Hall. Time: 6 pm-10:30 pm. Address:721 West 9th Street, Little Rock, AR 72201. A portion of the proceeds supports Central Arkansas Pride's 365 programming.

Dolores Wilk

Central Arkansas Pride

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14th Annual 2026 Arkansas PRIDEFest and Parade on Capitol Ave, Little Rock, Arkansas News Provided By Central Arkansas Pride October 13, 2026, 20:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Travel & Tourism Industry, U.S. Politics



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