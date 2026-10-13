Congress MP Akoijam Slams JNU Over Dismissal In Harassment Case

Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam on Tuesday has strongly criticised the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration over the handling of a sexual harassment inquiry against him, alleging grave procedural lapses, media leaks, and a violation of statutory rules following his dismissal. Addressing the development, the MP stated that he received formal intimation regarding the conclusion of the internal proceedings, but pointed out critical omissions in how the findings were communicated.

MP Alleges Procedural Lapses, Media Leaks

Detailing the sequence of events, Akoijam alleged, "I got a mail on the 9th from the IC, which is ICC in JNU, saying that the investigation is closed now. They are supposed to submit a report which includes findings and recommendations. The report was submitted, seemingly not to me.” Emphasising that the lack of disclosure compromised his legal remedies under established protocols, he added,“On the same day, within a few hours' time, the dismissal notice was issued by the Vice Chancellor... After the report is submitted, it should be given to the parties involved, the complainant as well as the respondent. They have a window period of 30 days to appeal, to question if you are not happy, disagreement you are supposed to express.”

The Congress leader further accused university authorities of violating confidentiality mandates under the law, claiming that his identity was leaked prematurely to instigate public hostility. Akoijam stated,“I didn't get the report of the IC. Even for appealing, I didn't get the report... These reports are not supposed to be leaked out under Section 16 of the POSH Act. What they have done is that that is not new. They have already revealed my name. And there was a trial by media, and everybody in this country, especially on the mainland, they perfectly find it all right.”

Accusing the administration of public posturing and distortion of facts, he further alleged,“The appeal is to be heard by the VC and she herself, then went on for the next two days to the media houses, telling blatant lies. For instance, she said she has written 300 emails."“All the rules are broken... All kinds of things have been going on, and every day everybody is self-righteously pointing fingers at me... Do you think by simply calling me names, I'll become one?," Angomcha Bimol Akoijam added.

JNU Dismissal and Police Investigation

This comes in the wake of the JNU administration initiating action under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) framework against Akoijam, who has denied the allegations, calling them politically motivated. JNU dismissed Akoijam from service with immediate effect on October 9, following an inquiry into allegations of sexual harassment. The order stated that the university's Internal Committee (IC) recommended major punishment against Akoijam based on its findings in the inquiry.

The professor, who was associated with the Centre for the Study of Social Systems at the School of Social Sciences, was accused of sexual harassment by 11 female students at JNU. The Delhi Police also registered a First Information Report (FIR) based on a complaint lodged by the Chief Security Officer of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The FIR, dated October 11, 2026, was registered at the Vasant Kunj North Police Station under Sections 75, 75(1)(i), 75(1) (iv) and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police stated that further investigation into the matter is currently underway.

BJP Delegation Seeks Presidential Intervention

Meanwhile, a high-level delegation of women MPs from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, submitting a memorandum seeking strict action against the Congress MP. The delegation, comprising Lok Sabha MPs Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Bansuri Swaraj, and Malvika Devi, alongside Rajya Sabha MPs S. Phangnon Konyak and Geeta Shakya, and senior BJP leader Rekha Sharma, demanded constitutional intervention to ensure accountability and the safety of female students in higher education institutions.

'Congress's Hypocrisy': Bansuri Swaraj

Speaking to ANI after the meeting, New Delhi BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj mounted a fierce attack against the Congress leadership, accusing them of shielding an accused lawmaker. "Yesterday, BJP's women workers were holding a very peaceful demonstration outside the Congress headquarters, but 'Smash the Patriarchy' is a very hollow slogan for Congress. Their national office-bearer, Sanjeev Singh, carried out an unprovoked physical assault. He repeatedly raised his hands on our women workers, behaved indecently, and used obscenities. This is Congress's hypocrisy.”

“Their own leadership raises hands on women journalists, raises hands on women police officers. Their office-bearers raise hands on BJP's women workers, but BJP's women workers will not bow down before Congress's thuggery. The echo of the 11 JNU women students doesn't seem to be reaching Rahul Gandhi's ears, but we will ensure they get justice,” she added.

Former National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson, Rekha Sharma, alleged that multiple female students were subjected to severe harassment and inappropriate conduct under the guise of academic interaction. "Not just one, but several young girls were subjected to this. They were shown clips from different movies and asked personal questions like, 'If you are in a relationship, what kind of relationship is it? Can you explain that to me?' Extremely vulgar and indecorous language was used while speaking to these girls. They were sexually harassed. Not one, not two, but 11 girls were sexually harassed," Sharma said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)