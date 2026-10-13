South Fraser Healthcare Alliance Calls For Equitable Funding To Address Regional Healthcare Gaps

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fraser Health receives on average $1,500 less per person annually compared to other health authorities

Langley, BC, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With population growth and underfunding leading to a lack of critical health services, three foundations have joined forces to advocate on behalf of residents and patients in the South Fraser Region. Foundations supporting Delta Hospital, Langley Memorial Hospital, and Peace Arch Hospital announce the creation of the South Fraser Healthcare Alliance (SFHA). This new coalition was created to collectively advocate to the provincial government for equitable healthcare access and fair health investment for the South Fraser Region, including Delta, Langley, South Surrey, and White Rock. The Alliance is calling for healthcare funding, infrastructure, and capacity to keep pace with the population growth and increasing demand across one of British Columbia's fastest-growing and most underfunded regions.

Because patients can't wait any longer for healthcare services amid growing pressures on the system, SFHA is urgently calling on the Provincial Government to take action in four key areas:



Establish Fair and Equitable Funding for Fraser Health: Current analysis shows Fraser Health receives approximately $2,621 per person in healthcare funding annually, compared with $3,922 to $4,312 per person in other health authorities, a gap of approximately $1,300 to $1,700 per person.

Invest in Acute and Long-Term Care Beds: Fraser Health has the lowest hospital bed capacity per capita among B.C. health authorities, at 1.06 acute care beds per 1,000 residents. Average wait time for a long-term care bed is 402 days in Fraser Health, compared with 290 days provincially. This leads to poor patient outcomes, inefficient use of government funds, and impacts on family earnings. Increased investments are urgently needed to expand acute and long-term care capacity, reduce emergency department pressures, and meet the needs of one of the province's fastest-growing and aging populations.

Modernize and Expand Community Hospitals to Meet Demand: Invest in surgical and ambulatory care, diagnostic imaging services, critical and cardiac care, and the infrastructure and equipment needed at Delta Hospital, Langley Memorial Hospital, and Peace Arch Hospital to ensure more residents can receive timely diagnostic and preventative care closer to home. Integrate Healthcare Into Growth Planning: Ensure provincial housing mandates and regional population growth are accompanied by corresponding investments in healthcare infrastructure and capacity.

“Having lived in the region for more than 50 years, I know how important it is to have a strong, local hospital,” said Peter Fassbender, Chair of the South Fraser Healthcare Alliance.“Delta, Langley, South Surrey, and White Rock are experiencing many of the same pressures as our population grows and demand increases. We established this Alliance to speak with one voice and advocate for healthcare investment and regional needs.”

Together, Delta Hospital, Langley Memorial Hospital, and Peace Arch Hospital form an interconnected network of community hospitals serving South Fraser. Strengthening infrastructure and capacity at each hospital will help more patients access timely medical services closer to home, while reducing pressure across the broader regional healthcare system.

“The hardest part is feeling stuck. Physically, I'm stuck in a bed or a wheelchair, but I'm also stuck in the system, waiting for a long-term care home and not knowing when a space will become available,” said Tom McIntosh, South Surrey Resident for 45+ years and Temporary Care Patient at Peace Arch Hospital's Weatherby Pavilion.“I'm brought to tears over the fear that I'll stay in this holding pattern forever and spend the last days of life waiting for care that may never come. I'd like to feel like I have a home again.”

SFHA brings together business, community, and healthcare foundation leaders from across South Fraser, creating a collective regional voice on shared healthcare priorities and critical needs. The Alliance includes Chair and Langley Community Health & Hospital Foundation Board Director Peter Fassbender, Vice Chair and Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation Board Chair Rick Boates, along with executive leaders from all three founding organizations.

As South Fraser continues to grow, healthcare planning needs to grow with it. We cannot plan for new housing and population growth without also planning for the healthcare needs of the people who will live here. That means ensuring healthcare infrastructure and capacity are part of the conversation about our region's future. Visit Southfraserhealth.ca for more information.

Health Executive Quotes

“Residents across the South Fraser region are experiencing the effects of a healthcare system struggling to keep pace with the needs of our growing communities. When patients can't access the appropriate level of care, the impacts are felt throughout the system, increasing pressure on hospitals, emergency departments, long-term care and community services. Addressing these capacity challenges is essential to ensuring residents can access timely, appropriate care closer to home.”

Lisa Hoglund, CEO, Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation.

“Regional investment must go hand in hand with modernizing and expanding our existing community hospitals. We need the surgical, ambulatory, diagnostic, critical, and cardiac care capacity, infrastructure, and equipment to ensure more patients can receive the care they need in their own communities.”

Carrisa Basham, Executive Director, Langley Community Health & Hospital Foundation.

“As a group, our voices are stronger. We are advocating for investments into healthcare that meet the growing demands of our region. Given the rapid pace of growth in the South Fraser area, it's imperative that regional growth receives corresponding investment in provincial healthcare funding.”

Stephanie Beck, CEO, Peace Arch Hospital + Community Health Foundation.

Community Quotes

“My family has relied on health care in Langley for generations, and we've experienced firsthand the excellent care provided here. But, we've also seen how stretched the system is, with beds constantly full and some patients having to leave the community to get the care they need.”

Manjit Gill, Langley resident for 40+ years.

“When Mom was first transferred to a long-term care home outside our community, it added a great deal of stress during an already emotional time. Having her move back to Ladner made an enormous difference. Our family could visit more often, her grandchildren could stop in regularly, and she could remain connected to the community she called home. The care she received was extraordinary, but being close to family was equally important. Those everyday moments together cannot be replaced.”

Kerri Deane, Daughter to patients at Delta Hospital's Mountain View Manor.

About South Fraser Healthcare Alliance (SFHA)

Established in 2026 by the foundations supporting Delta Hospital, Langley Memorial Hospital, and Peace Arch Hospital, the South Fraser Healthcare Alliance advocates for equitable access to healthcare across Delta, Langley, South Surrey, and White Rock. As our communities continue to grow, demand for healthcare services is placing increasing pressure on hospitals, emergency departments, and long-term care. The Alliance brings together a collective regional voice to advocate for the healthcare infrastructure, services, and capacity needed to support our growing communities and ensure residents can access the timely care they need, close to home. Learn more at southfraserhealth.ca.

SFHA photos can be found here.

Media Contact

Larissa Dundon

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604.649.5506

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SFHA Leadership

CONTACT: South Fraser Healthcare Alliance...