Deadline Alert: Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcomingdeadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (“Anavex” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: AVXL ) securities betweeninclusive (the“Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP. INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On May 11, 2026, the Company filed with the SEC a notification of late filing which disclosed it had“terminated the employment of Dr. Christopher Missling as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company on April 30, 2026 for, among other things, conduct that the Special Committee believed was inconsistent with Company Policy.”

On this news, Anavex stock fell $0.18 per share, or 5.55%, to close at $3.06 on May 12, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

On August 28, 2026, Anavex filed an Amended 2025 Annual Report with the SEC. The report stated, in part, that as a result of a review by the Special Committee, management, in consultation with the Audit Committee of the Board,“concluded that there was a material weakness in internal control over financial reporting that existed at September 30, 2025” and that “the Company's disclosure controls and procedures were not effective.”

On this news, Anavex stock fell $0.19 per share, or 6.35%, to close at $2.80 on August 31, 2026, thereby injuring investors further.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Anavex lacked adequate internal controls; (2) Anavex understated its potential regulatory challenges as a result of misconduct by former CEO Christopher Missling; and (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about Anavex's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Anavex securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than November 30, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles H. Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

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If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles H. Linehan

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: .