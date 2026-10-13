Finalists Announced For 31St Annual California On Location Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fifty productions represented, including 30 shot entirely in California; Film Liaisons in California Statewide to name winners December 6 at LA's Orpheum Theatre

HOLLYWOOD, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Film Liaisons in California Statewide (FLICS) today announced the finalists for the 31st annual California On Location Awards (COLAs), which recognize the location managers, location teams, and public employees who help make filming possible across California. Winners will be announced on Sunday, December 6, 2026, at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Los Angeles.

Studio feature finalists include the location managers and teams behind“Behemoth!,”“Jumanji: Open World,”“Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu,”“The Fifth Wheel,”“The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth,” and“Tyrant.” Television finalists include“9-1-1,”“Abbott Elementary,”“Bad Monkey,”“Ballard,”“Baywatch,”“Bosch,”“Euphoria,”“Fallout,”“Hacks,”“Lucky,”“Margo's Got Money Troubles,”“Shrinking,”“The Comeback,”“The Hawk,”“The Land,”“The Morning Show,” and“The Paper.”

Thirty of this year's 50 finalist productions were filmed entirely in California, up from 25 last year, and 20 participated in the state's Film and Television Tax Credit Program, which was expanded in 2025. In all, the 189 finalists include location professionals from film, television, commercial, and digital productions, along with public employees. According to figures submitted with the nominations, the productions account for more than 1,300 shoot days at more than 750 locations in 21 counties, from Siskiyou County near the Oregon border to Imperial County near the Mexican border, and from the Pacific coast to the Eastern Sierra.

“This year's finalists show the skill and creativity of location professionals working in every corner of California,” said FLICS President and Humboldt-Del Norte Film Commissioner Cassandra Hesseltine.“For the film offices that support these productions every day, seeing more finalist projects filmed entirely in California is a sign that incentives are bringing work back to communities across the state. We also know many in our industry are still waiting for that work to return, and our members are committed to helping make that happen.”

This year's program adds a New Media category, which recognizes location work on content made for digital platforms, including social media, online and user-generated video, video podcasts, websites, and apps. The first New Media finalists are all brand-produced: a Red Bull parachute and sky surfing stunt on the San Francisco–Oakland Bay Bridge, a Mercedes-AMG production filmed on the Sixth Street Viaduct in Los Angeles, and Adobe's scripted comedy series“The Marketers,” which premiered on YouTube.

Presented by FLICS, the COLAs have grown to become the largest awards program and industry event focused on recognizing the work of California location professionals. Finalists are selected by FLICS members and a steering committee of Teamsters Local 399 members, and winners are chosen by a panel of industry experts.

Award categories include studio and independent feature films, one-hour and half-hour television series, limited series, reality television, commercials, music videos, stills, and new media, as well as assistant location manager awards for feature film and episodic television and Public Employee of the Year awards at the city, county, and state levels.

Presenting Sponsors for the 2026 California On Location Awards are Film Lancaster, FOX Studio Lot, BH Properties | Oakland Hills Campus, and Teamsters Local 399. Gold Level Sponsors include the California Film Commission, FilmLA, Film Santa Clarita, Film Shasta, and Riverside County Film Commission. For a current list of all 2026 sponsors, visit .

The complete list of 2026 finalists follows and is also available at . Video of the ceremony will be posted on the California On Location Awards YouTube channel following the event. For more information, visit .

About Film Liaisons in California Statewide (FLICS)

Film Liaisons in California Statewide (FLICS) is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit professional association founded in 1988 to promote filming across the Golden State. More than 40 member film commissions and film offices work with the California Film Commission to attract, retain, and facilitate production via locations, permits, resources, and local knowledge, all at no charge. More information about FLICS is available at .

2026 COLAs Finalists

Key: SLM = Supervising Location Manager; LM = Location Manager; KALM = Key Assistant Location Manager; ALM = Assistant Location Manager

Location Manager of the Year, Studio Feature



The Fifth Wheel: Craig Van Gundy

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu: John Cefalu

Tyrant: Robert Foulkes The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth: Mandi Dillin

Location Team of the Year, Studio Feature



Behemoth!: Dan Cooley, SLM; Caleb Duffy, Prep LM; Leslie Stout Glennon, Shoot Coordinator KALM; Naomi Motohashi, Prep Coordinator KALM; Ben McCrea, KALM; Ahmet Elez, KALM; Anthony Rizza, KALM; Peter Gluck, KALM; Clay Valenti, KALM; John Jamieson, KALM; Nancy Wong, KALM; Rebecca Demeter, ALM; Emre Amram Sonmez, KALM/Scout

Jumanji: Open World: Chris Baugh, SLM; Jeanie Farnam, KALM; Ted Kim, KALM; Santino Salamon, KALM; Tristan Daoussis, KALM; Golden Swenson, KALM; Eric Crocombe, KALM; Kim Jordan, ALM; Matt DeLoach, Location Scout

The Fifth Wheel: Craig Van Gundy, LM; Stevie Nelson, KALM; Nathan Stein, KALM; Lindsay Delaporta, KALM; Maria de la Rosa, KALM/Coordinator; Rick Poyner, KALM; Daniel Branson, ALM; Emre Amram Sonmez, KALM/Scout

Tyrant: Robert Foulkes, LM; Nick Carr, KALM/Scout; Alyssa DiMare, KALM/Coordinator; Kevin Danchisko, KALM; Maria de la Rosa, KALM; Alyjoe D. Valdez, KALM; Daniel Branson, ALM; Adriana Ruacho, ALM; Adam Martinez, ALM The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth: Mandi Dillin, LM; David Park, LM; Shasta Kinney, KALM; Taylor Erickson, KALM; Celia Fogel, KALM; Rabeyah Khan, KALM; Kristopher Kreeger, KALM; Sheila Ryan, KALM; Megan Adams, KALM; Keomanee Vilaythong, KALM; Rich Streeter, KALM; George Alvarezzo, KALM; Mario Hernandez, ALM; Gilbert Perez, ALM; Joaquin Aragon, ALM; Rebecca Demeter, ALM



Location Manager of the Year, Independent Feature



Diamond: Fermín Davalos

Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass: Daniel Milner

Gold Mountain: Douglas Dresser They Know: Robert Paulsen

Location Team of the Year, Independent Feature



Code 3: Andrew Baldridge, LM; Jeffrey Shepherd, Location Scout; Greg Campeau, Location Scout; John Fernandez, KALM; John Picconi, KALM

Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass: Daniel Milner, LM; Remy Elles, KALM; Tawny Fernandez, KALM; John Fernandez, ALM

Gold Mountain: Douglas Dresser, SLM; Scout Winn, KALM; Nancy Wong, KALM; William O'Brien, KALM; Caitlin McCarty, KALM/Coordinator

Nightwatching: Tawny Fernandez, LM; Carlos Aragon, LM; Aurora Quiñones, KALM/Coordinator; Scout Winn, KALM; Alex Banderas, ALM They Know: Robert Paulsen, LM; Kimberly Lynn, KALM; Leslie Stout Glennon, KALM; Will Ruvalcaba, KALM; Shannon Cloud, KALM; John Paul Lorello, ALM



Assistant Location Manager of the Year, Feature Film



The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth: Shasta Kinney

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth: Keomanee Vilaythong Gold Mountain: Nancy Wong



Location Manager of the Year, Episodic TV – 1 Hour



Ballard – Season 2: Steve Woroniecki

Baywatch: Alexander Georges

Euphoria – Season 3: Michael Glaser

Fallout – Season 2: Mandi Dillin The Morning Show – Season 5: Jason Kaplon



Location Team of the Year, Episodic TV – 1 Hour



9-1-1 – Season 9: Manny Padilla, SLM; Anthony Carrillo, KALM; Michael Wesley, LM; Nav Tombros, KALM; Travis Logan, KALM; Anthony Ware, KALM; Alexandre Chen, KALM; Lyal Holmberg, KALM; Bayard Outerbridge, KALM; Lara Massengill, KALM; Tom Brown III, ALM; Michael Yoon, ALM; Daniel Padilla, KALM; Jimmy Hang, KALM

Baywatch: Alexander Georges, LM; Jonathan Jansen, LM; Amanda Harrington, Location Coordinator; Jennifer Smith, KALM; Mike Masumoto, KALM; Amir Firozkar, ALM; Niko Luna, ALM; Willis Turner, ALM

Euphoria – Season 3: Michael Glaser, SLM; Miguel Tapia, LM; Alyssa DiMare, KALM/Coordinator; Rachel Trombetta, KALM/Coordinator; Nick Carr, Location Scout; Golden Swenson, KALM; Eric Crocombe, KALM; Colleen Coviello, KALM; Kevin Danchisko, KALM; Tristan Daoussis, KALM; Miles Birnbaum, KALM; Leon Gonzalez, ALM; Shanell McDonald, ALM; Constance Nava, ALM

Fallout – Season 2: Mandi Dillin, LM; David Park, LM; Keomanee Vilaythong, KALM/Location Coordinator; Celia Fogel, KALM/Location Coordinator; Joaquin Aragon, ALM; Ron Haynes, KALM; George Alvarezzo, KALM; Kristopher Kreeger, KALM; Megan Adams, KALM; Rich Streeter, KALM; Shasta Kinney, KALM; Sheila Ryan, KALM; Taylor Erickson, KALM; Tiffany Le, KALM; Tommy Woodard, KALM; Gilbert Perez, ALM; Jozy De La Cruz, ALM; Mario Hernandez, ALM Lucky: Dan Cooley, SLM; Miles Beal-Ampah, KALM; Bryan Diaz, LM; Jonathan Diaz, ALM; Damien P. Evans, KALM; Rebecca Demeter, ALM; Ahmet Elez, KALM; Ben McCrea, KALM; Anthony Rizza, KALM; Leslie Stout Glennon, Location Coordinator; Lexington Graham, ALM



Location Manager of the Year, Episodic TV – 1⁄2 Hour



Margo's Got Money Troubles – Season 1: S. Dylan Kirkland

The Comeback – Season 3: Gregory H. Alpert The Paper – Season 2: Kyle Alexander



Location Team of the Year, Episodic TV – 1⁄2 Hour



Abbott Elementary – Season 5: David Lyons, LM; Russell Hadaya, KALM; Jon Cline, KALM

Hacks – Season 5: Kyle Sucher, LM; Danny Finn, LM; Nick Bell, KALM; Nicholas David Brandt, KALM; Will Ruvalcaba, KALM; Scott Kradolfer, KALM; Miles Beal-Ampah, KALM; Morgan Patterson, KALM; Megan O'Neil, KALM; Bradley Moore, ALM

Shrinking – Season 4: David Flannery, LM; Kendra Liedle, KALM; Elizabeth Reynolds, KALM; Kenneth Daroca, KALM; Aaron Cota, KALM; Christina Conway, KALM; Jacob Rolland, ALM

The Comeback – Season 3: Gregory H. Alpert, LM; Andre Balderamos, KALM; Hektor Larios, KALM; Shawn Hueston, KALM; Shelly Armstrong, Location Department Coordinator The Hawk: Derek Alvarado, LM; Ian Bogert, KALM; Kyle Hollinger, KALM; Brian Love, KALM; Allison Cox, KALM; Patrick Pardo, Location Coordinator; Amir Firozkar, ALM; Tammy“Tamara” Thomas, ALM



Assistant Location Manager of the Year, Episodic Television



The Land: Mona Nash

Bosch: Javier Ruisanchez Bad Monkey: Sasha Alvarez Denisoff



Location Manager of the Year, Limited Series



Five Star Weekend: Steve Woroniecki

Fly Away: Levi Vincent People of the West: Laura Dominguez



Location Manager of the Year, Reality TV



Adventure Garage: Nena Barlow

It Followed Me Home: Sean Nichols

Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat: Tara Jean O'Brien

Love Island: Beyond the Villa – Season 2, Episodes 7 & 8: Marcy Guevara-Prete and Tom Friedman The Real Housewives of Orange County: Lee Bautista



Location Manager of the Year, Commercials



Drive Without Limits: Erika Belis

For the Love of Californians: JJ Levine

Shasta ~ The Call of Telos: Stan Bautista

Oikos (Super Bowl Commercial): Patrick Ranahan Subaru“Wilderness”: Jof Hanwright



Location Team of the Year, Commercials



For the Love of Californians: JJ Levine, LM; Carrie Krumme, Location Scout; Carrie LA, Location Scout; Ivan Siebel, LM; Joe Amplo, Location Scout

Toyota Trucks“They Don't Read Reviews”: Alexandra Gibson, SLM and Location Scout; Christina Conway, LM and Location Scout The More You Share: Ryan Wylie, LM; Christian Powell, LM



Location Manager of the Year, Music Video



Madwoman by Laufey: Casey Sullivan

Packed Up by AZ Chike: Oscar Arias Risk It All by Bruno Mars: Jason Wisch



Location Manager of the Year, New Media



Red Bull“Bridge Rider”: Matthew Riutta

Mercedes-AMG“The Autobahn” – AMG GT 4-Door Coupe: Ana Vasic Adobe“The Marketers”: Alexandra Gibson, SLM and Location Scout



Location Manager of the Year, Stills



L.L.Bean Spring Catalogue: Lorin Miller

SanMar MiiR: Matt Reoch and Rick Chapman Strauss 4010: Kimberly Estrada



Public Employee of the Year, City



Los Angeles Department of Transportation: Karina Chaki, Transportation Engineering Associate II

City of San Bernardino: Mike Rosales, Senior Planner

Los Angeles Department of Water and Power: Chelsea Cruz, Film Liaison

San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency: Jonathan Kibrick, Senior Transportation Planner and Film Coordinator City of Los Angeles Bureau of Street Lighting: James Masud, Construction and Maintenance Superintendent II



Public Employee of the Year, County



San Bernardino County Fire Department: Zared Ibarra, Fire Prevention Specialist and Special Events Coordinator

Los Angeles County Fire Department: Dan Murphy, Lifeguard Section Chief

El Dorado County Fire Department: Jacob Poganski, Deputy Chief – Fire Marshal

Treasure Island Development Authority: Jack Nathanson, Special Events and Permits Manager Riverside County Parks: Ryan Mark, Administrative Services Assistant



Public Employee of the Year, State



California State Parks: Lauren Shoemaker, State Park Superintendent

CAL FIRE: Benjamin Philips, Captain

California State Parks: Megan Gierhart, Associate Park and Recreation Specialist California Department of Transportation: Victor Ortega, Transportation Engineer

CONTACT: Contact: Erik Deutsch, ExcelPR Group, for FLICS...