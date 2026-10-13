Scouting America Launches National Search For Next Chief Executive Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Search committee to identify successor to CEO Roger Krone, who will remain engaged through the transition

IRVING, TX, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scouting America has launched a search for its next chief executive officer, as current CEO Roger Krone approaches the end of his service to Scouting.

“This search is a strategic milestone that we have anticipated and planned for,” said Ricky Mason, National Chair of Scouting America.

“Roger's leadership has strengthened Scouting America in ways that will benefit youth, councils, and volunteers for years to come,” said Mason.“We are deeply grateful that he has agreed to remain fully engaged in his role and to support our next CEO through the transition.”

Scouting America's National Executive Board has created a CEO Search Committee chaired by National Executive Board Member Jeanette Prenger and former National Executive Committee member and current Scouting volunteer Vince LaPadula. The Search Committee will conduct a comprehensive search to fill this critical role, with the support of global consulting firm Korn Ferry. Details about the CEO Search Committee and the search process will be announced soon. The organization expects to name a new leader in spring 2027.

“As someone who grew up in this movement, Roger understands that our volunteers are the heart and soul of Scouting,” said Scouting America National Commissioner Devang Desai.“He led with humility, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to young people. Roger leaves behind an extraordinary legacy, and all of us who had the privilege to serve alongside him are better for it.”

Krone, who has led the organization since 2023, guiding it through a period of significant renewal, will continue to serve as CEO throughout the search and will play an active role in ensuring a smooth handoff to his successor.

“Scouting has never been more important to the young people we serve,” said Krone.“I'm proud of what our staff, volunteers, and councils have accomplished together, and I'm committed to doing everything I can to set up our next leader – and this organization – for continued success.”

The Search Committee will provide periodic updates to the National Board throughout the process. Scouting America is committed to a thorough, transparent search and will announce its next Chief Executive Officer once it is complete.

About Scouting America

Scouting America provides the nation's foremost youth program of character development and values-based leadership training, which helps young people be“Prepared. For Life.®” Scouting America welcomes all of America's youth into its programs. Our goal is to give them fantastic experiences in the outdoors, and elsewhere, where they can grow with us in a safe environment. More than 130 million Americans have been through our programs since our founding, and nearly 1 million youth are served by 477,000 dedicated adult volunteers in local councils throughout the country. To learn more about Scouting America's mission, or to sign your child up for Scouting, visit .

CONTACT: Gordon Shattles Scouting America 972-580-2119...