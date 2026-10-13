Oxley Cabinets Featured In VINCE Lifestyle Magazine As Bill Oxley Continues Industry Legacy With Orlando-Area Expansion

VINCE Lifestyle Magazine October Issue

Industry Cabinetry Leader Bill Oxley

7-Time Olympic Medalist Shannon Miller Graces Cover of October Issue Highlighting Leaders in Business and Lifestyle Including Bill's legacy in Cabinetry.

ORLANDO, NC, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bill Oxley and Oxley Cabinet Warehouse have been prominently featured in the October issue of VINCE Lifestyle Magazine, which features 7-time Olympic medalist and healthcare advocate Shannon Miller on its cover. The B2B spotlight celebrates Bill's dedication to leaving a lasting legacy of quality, family tradition, and excellence in the cabinet distribution industry, while highlighting the company's strategic expansion into the Greater Orlando market with its new location in Sanford, Florida.

The feature spotlights the growth trajectory of Oxley Cabinet Warehouse, resulting from Bill Oxley's multi-decade commitment to craftsmanship and customer-first service laid the foundation for the brand's enduring reputation. As part of this legacy, the newly established Sanford facility expands the company's geographic footprint, providing contractors, builders, and investors across Central Florida and the Greater Orlando metro region with direct access to premium cabinetry solutions.

“Building a company that lasts isn't just about growth-it's about establishing a standard of craftsmanship and integrity that endures for generations,” said Bill Oxley, founder of Oxley Cabinet Warehouse.“Being featured in VINCE Lifestyle Magazine alongside inspirational leaders like Shannon Miller is a tremendous honor. Our expansion into Sanford represents the continuation of that legacy, bringing our family-focused values and quality inventory closer to the thriving Greater Orlando community.”

Published for active adults and business leaders, VINCE Lifestyle Magazine's October issue centers on healthy aging, entrepreneurship, and community development. Alongside the cover story featuring Shannon Miller's journey and advocacy work, the magazine highlights regional business icons driving economic growth.

The new Sanford, FL facility is now fully operational, offering an expanded inventory of high-quality cabinetry, personalized design support, and rapid fulfillment serving Seminole County and the broader Orlando metropolitan area. Oxley Cabinets supports property managers, fix and flippers, investors, and apartment managers, particularly when tenants move out and they need new cabinets immediately. He has stock ready to be delivered.

For more information about Oxley Cabinet Warehouse and its products, or to find out more about its new location, visit the website at:

You can read the VINCE Lifestyle Magazine features to find out more about Shannon Miller, and the other featured Founders like Bill Oxley.

To support adults over 40, the digital magazine has a subscription-based magazine companion website and community where they can find out more about living a life of purpose, health and adventure.

About Oxley Cabinet Warehouse

Oxley Cabinet Warehouse is a premier distributor of quality affordable cabinets and laminate countertops available for immediate delivery, reliable service, and competitive pricing for commercial projects. Built on a strong foundation of family values and industry expertise, the company serves contractors, builders, and investors across Florida from its locations in Jacksonville Florida and its flagship expansion facility in Sanford, FL.

Glenna Gonzalez

Oxley Cabinet Warehouse

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Oxley Cabinets Featured in VINCE Lifestyle Magazine as Bill Oxley Continues Industry Legacy with Orlando-Area Expansion News Provided By JB Tyler Marketing & Consulting, LLC October 13, 2026, 19:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management



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