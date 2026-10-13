Savage Brands' Shine Conference Returns To Houston To Tackle The Business Impact Of Culture

Tickets on sale @ shinecultures

Half-day event brings together business leaders and culture experts to explore how organizational culture shapes performance, leadership and change.

- Bethany AndellHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HOUSTON, Oct. 13, 2026 – Savage Brands, a Houston-based strategic brand, culture and marketing consultancy, will host Shine | The Culture Experience on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at Stages in Houston.Returning by popular demand, the half-day event brings together business executives, thought leaders and culture champions for candid conversations about the critical role organizational culture plays in business success.As organizations navigate shifting workforce expectations, technological disruption and increasing pressure to perform, culture has become an essential leadership responsibility. Shine challenges conventional thinking about culture, moving beyond familiar discussions of values and employee engagement to explore how leadership decisions, behaviors and everyday experiences influence trust, alignment and business performance.“Every business has a culture, whether its leaders are intentionally shaping it or not,” said Bethany Andell, CEO of Savage Brands.“The decisions people make, the behaviors they tolerate and the experiences they create tell the real story. Shine is an opportunity to challenge what we think we know about culture and explore what it takes to build organizations where people and businesses thrive.”Unlike traditional business conferences, Shine is designed as a fast-moving, four-hour experience featuring candid conversations, firsthand accounts and unexpected moments that encourage participants to think differently about culture.The 2026 speaker lineup features accomplished business leaders and culture experts from a range of industries, including:. Karla Yuha, Vice President, Human Resources, Houston Texans. Lindsay McGregor, Chief Executive Officer, Vega Factor and Factor. Jay Brown, Chief Executive Officer, David Weekley Homes. Mark Bakker, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Operations, Hewlett Packard Enterprise. David Reid, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Marketing Officer, NOV. Emma Rose Connolly, Leadership Consultant, Conversant. Henry Adaso, Assistant Vice President, Marketing & Communications, United Way of Greater Houston. Laura LeBlanc, Chief Executive Officer, The Sobering Center. Camille Atkins, Chief of Finance and Operations, The Sobering CenterThrough honest dialogue and practical perspectives, speakers will share experiences navigating organizational challenges, shaping leadership behaviors and building cultures that support people and performance.Shine is designed for C-suite executives, senior leaders, human resources professionals and anyone responsible for influencing organizational culture. Attendees will gain fresh perspectives on how culture operates within their organizations, practical ideas for strengthening it and opportunities to connect with others committed to making a meaningful impact.Event DetailsShine | The Culture Experience takes place Thursday, November 12, 2026, from 8 a.m. to noon at Stages, located at 800 Rosine St. in Houston, Texas.Tickets are $300 per person. Registration and additional event information are available at .About Savage BrandsSavage Brands is a strategic partner for pivotal business moments. The Houston-based consultancy helps organizations navigate growth, change and leadership challenges by bringing together brand, culture and marketing to strengthen their market position, unite their people and build lasting enterprise value.Learn more at .Media ContactBethany AndellSavage Brands713.522.1555...LinkedIn: Savage Brands

Bethany Andell

Savage Brands

+1 713-522-1555

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Savage Brands' Shine Conference Returns to Houston to Tackle the Business Impact of Culture News Provided By Savage Brands October 13, 2026, 19:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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