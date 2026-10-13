Datameds SI Announces Helomics Receives Medicaid Coverage Policy For Chemofx® Assay In Gynecologic Cancers

DataMeds AI announces Humana Medicaid coverage determination for its ChemoFx® Assay, supporting personalized chemotherapy selection for eligible gynecologic cancer patients.

DataMeds AI's Helomics subsidiary advances precision oncology as ChemoFx® receives inclusion in Humana's Medicaid coverage policy for gynecologic cancers.

Humana adds ChemoFx® to its Medicaid Pharmacogenomics Testing coverage policy

DataMeds AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS)

- Gerald E. Commissiong, Interim Co-CEO of DataMeds AI, Inc. TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DataMeds AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) (“DataMeds AI,”“DataMEDS SI,”“DataMEDS,” or the“Company”), a healthcare company vertically integrating its Health IT and physical infrastructure together with its super intelligence platform EinsteinRxTM and smart contracts platform PharmacyChainTM, announced that its recently acquired CLIA-certified precision oncology laboratory subsidiary Helomics Corporation has received a Medicaid coverage determination in gynecologic cancers for the ChemoFxAssay, a commercially available chemoresponse test that measures how a patient's live tumor cells respond to chemotherapy agents, in gynecologic cancers. Medical Coverage Policies were reviewed by Humana's Medicaid Coverage Policy Adoption (MCPA) Forum, which incorporated the ChemoFx Assay in its Coverage Determination for Pharmacogenomics Testing.DataMeds AI, Inc. is a B2i Digital Featured Company. See the company's in-depth profile at:“We are very pleased that Humana has included the ChemoFx Assay in its Medicaid coverage policy for gynecologic cancers,” said Gerald E. Commissiong, Interim Co-CEO of DataMEDS.“ChemoFx gives oncologists patient-specific information on how a tumor responds to a range of chemotherapy agents, supported by peer-reviewed clinical utility data on treatment outcomes based on ChemoFx-enabled therapeutic selection in gynecologic cancers. ChemoFx is billed under dedicated CPT codes 81535 and 81536, and the laboratory is positioned to support additional volume as coverage grow. Helomics previously invested in lab automation to improve commercial readiness.”Mr. Commissiong continued,“The evidence for ChemoFx in gynecologic cancers was reviewed in the 2021 gynecologic cancer peer-reviewed publication on ChemoFx, as well as the 2015 cost savings peer-reviewed publication in epithelial ovarian cancer (EOC). We believe there is an opportunity to evaluate ChemoFx in additional settings, including difficult-to-treat cancers, and we are preparing data for publication to support label expansion.”Humana Medicaid Medical Coverage Pharmacogenomics Testing PolicyPolicy Number: HUM-SC-2240-003Effective Date: July 22, 2026“Humana members may be eligible under the Plan for ChemoFx Assay (CPT Codes 81535 and 81536) to determine how cancer cells may respond to chemotherapeutic agents for an individual diagnosed with gynecologic cancer (e.g., cervical, endometrial, fallopian tube, gynecologic sarcoma, ovarian, primary peritoneal) for the following indications:. Diagnosed with a rare cancer with no established treatment guidelines; OR. During initial biopsy or surgery; OR. Recurrent cancer; OR. Treatment-refractory; OR. Unable to tolerate recommended treatment.”The ChemoFx Assay is not currently covered under all Humana plans.Economic Impact in EOCChemoFx is considered to be a cost-effective health care intervention, using a Markov state transition model based on patient characteristics and survival data from a clinical study of ChemoFx in recurrent EOC. ChemoFx presented an incremental cost effectiveness ratio (ICER) of $6,206 per life-year saved (LYS) for patients with recurrent EOC who are treated according to ChemoFx results (compared to similar patients whose treatment decisions were made without ChemoFx). Cost-effectiveness was further demonstrated in both platinum-sensitive and platinum-resistant populations treated with assay-sensitive therapies with ICERs of $2,773 per LYS and $2,736 per LYS, respectively. Furthermore, if the least expensive, sensitive therapy is chosen for treatment, use of ChemoFx has the potential to be cost saving.The mean costs of chemotherapy treatment for recurrent ovarian cancer were estimated to be $48,758 for empirically treated patients, $33,187 for assay-assisted patients (oncologist's choice of chemotherapy following chemoresponse testing, with 65% adherence to assay results) and $23,986 for assay-adherent patients (modeled group of patients assuming 100% adherence to assay results). According to this study, assay-assisted treatment decisions in recurrent ovarian cancer may result in reduced costs compared to empiric treatment selections.These results may not reflect current treatment patterns or costs.The ChemoFx Assay is a laboratory-developed test and has not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.About Helomics CorporationHelomics Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of DataMeds AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS), operates a CLIA-certified clinical laboratory in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, focused on precision oncology. Its flagship ChemoFxAssay tests a patient's live tumor cells against a panel of chemotherapy agents to give oncologists patient-specific information to help inform treatment decisions in gynecologic cancers. ChemoFx is billed under CPT codes 81535 and 81536. Through Predictive Oncology, its innovation division, Helomics combines a large annotated biobanks of tumor samples, from over 130 tumor types, with artificial intelligence and multi-omic data. It uses these to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners predict tumor response and speed up oncology drug discovery and development. For more information, visit .About DataMeds AI, Inc.DataMeds SI (NASDAQ:MEDS) is a healthcare company that focuses on the vertical integration of technology, pharmacy, pharmaceutical-adjacent and telemedicine business units through its Health IT platforms to deliver a better experience for consumers and providers. Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., DataMEDS incorporates the super intelligence platform EinsteinRxTM and blockchain-enabled smart contracts platform PharmacyChainTM into Tollo Health, LLC's Health Lives Here mobile application, and its Corexa Pharmacy provides pharmacy dispensing and related services, including the distribution of products developed by Tollo Health. The Company's Helomics Corporation subsidiary operates a CLIA-certified laboratory in Pittsburgh offering the ChemoFxAssay.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are not predictions of actual performance. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the scope, duration and continuation of Humana's Medicaid coverage policy for the ChemoFx Assay; the Company's ability to obtain coverage and reimbursement from other payers, including Medicare and commercial plans; reimbursement rates and collections for CPT codes 81535 and 81536; demand for and adoption of the ChemoFx Assay; the Helomics laboratory's capacity, automation and compliance with CLIA and state requirements, and the regulatory status of laboratory-developed tests; the Company's plans to publish ChemoFx data and the results of any such analyses; the integration of Helomics following its acquisition; the Company's anticipated business strategy, operating plans and growth opportunities; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards, the development of a proprietary blockchain and the development of provider-network features, the creation of the Health Lives Here pharmacy network, the success of the NFL Alumni Health partnership, the companies' proposed transaction with DataVault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT), Scilex Holding Company, EOS Holdings and HealthBridge Advisors (controlling shareholder of Tollo Health, LLC); the satisfaction or waiver of closing conditions applicable to any of the foregoing; the receipt of stockholder approval and any other required approvals; the Company's anticipated business strategy, operating plans and growth opportunities; the integration of telemedicine, pharmacy, laboratory, wearable-device, artificial intelligence, blockchain and data-management technologies; the proposed development, commercialization and expansion of EinsteinRx AI, PharmacyChain, Health Lives Here and related platforms; the anticipated growth of the market for Long COVID products and related treatment approaches; the companies' ability to empower patients to access, manage, control or monetize health data; the anticipated benefits of the companies' technology platforms, strategic relationships and business combinations; the Company's capitalization, outstanding securities, lock-up arrangements, public float and registration statements; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards; and the Company's liquidity, capital resources and ability to fund operations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described under“Risk Factors” in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.DataMeds AI Media Contact:James Lambert, Vice PresidentRubenstein Public RelationsPhone: 212.805.3024Email:...DataMeds AI Investor Contact:Investor Relations:...[1] Pharmacogenomics Testing HUM-SC-2240-003 ed 7.22.26pdf[2][3][4][5]SOURCE: DataMEDS AI, Inc.Additional Contact:

David Shapiro

B2i Digital, Inc.

+1 212-579-4844

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DataMeds AI (Nasdaq: MEDS) subsidiary Helomics receives a Humana Medicaid coverage policy

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DataMEDS SI Announces Helomics Receives Medicaid Coverage Policy For Chemofx® Assay In Gynecologic Cancers News Provided By B2i Digital, Inc. October 13, 2026, 19:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Science, Technology



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