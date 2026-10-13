Life Settlement Broker Citizens Life Group Explains High-Value Policy Sales

Citizens Life Group explains the valuation and buyer submission process for high-value life insurance policies.

Private client life settlement brokerage explains policy valuation, personal representation and competitive bidding among institutional buyers.

- Jeff Hallman, Managing Director, Citizens Life Group

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Citizens Life Group, a private client life settlement brokerage based in Orlando, Florida, is providing a consumer briefing on selling high-value life insurance policies. The briefing explains how institutional buyers evaluate existing coverage and how brokers prepare policies for sale.

Citizens Life Group specializes in the sale of high-value life insurance policies, combining personal representation with competitive bidding among institutional buyers. A life settlement is the sale of an existing life insurance policy to a third party. The buyer takes responsibility for future premiums and receives the death benefit when the insured person dies.

A life settlement broker represents the policy owner in a sale. The broker prepares the policy for buyer review, solicits and negotiates offers, explains the terms and helps complete the transaction. The owner decides whether to accept an offer.

According to Citizens Life Group, its centralized submission process in 2026 puts a policy in front of 20 institutional buyers through one application. Citizens Life Group packages the case and handles submissions, so the owner does not have to apply to each buyer separately. Buyer interest depends on the case, and submission does not guarantee an offer.

What determines a high-value policy's sale price?

A policy's death benefit, the amount payable when the insured person dies, is different from its sale price. Cash surrender value is the amount available from the insurer when an owner cancels a policy that has accumulated cash value. A life settlement offer is what a buyer is willing to pay for the policy.

The Texas Department of Insurance identifies future premiums and the insured person's life expectancy as factors in settlement pricing. A larger death benefit alone does not establish a policy's market value. Citizens Life Group's policy valuation guide explains how coverage, premium costs, age and health affect buyer evaluation.

"When someone is weighing a large premium payment, the next due date can become the whole decision. We want the owner to know what the policy may be worth before giving up the coverage," said Jeff Hallman, Managing Director of Citizens Life Group.

Citizens Life Group reviews policy information and helps obtain an in-force illustration, the insurer's projection of future policy values and premiums. With the required authorization, it assembles policy and medical information for buyer review. Citizens Life Group coordinates buyer questions and negotiates competing offers to help maximize the seller's offer. Owners should understand how their information will be shared before authorizing submissions.

Citizens Life Group's broker guide describes the work involved from policy review through closing. The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, or FINRA, advises sellers to understand transaction costs and shop for offers. FINRA's life settlement guidance also explains the potential consequences of a sale.

Owners should consider whether beneficiaries still need the coverage before selling. A sale transfers ownership and the right to the policy's death benefit to the buyer. Proceeds may be taxable. Citizens Life Group recommends consulting a tax professional before a sale and does not provide tax advice.

About Citizens Life Group

Citizens Life Group is a licensed life settlement brokerage based in Orlando, Florida, that represents the policy seller and shops policies competitively to a network of institutional buyers. Its lead broker, Jeff Hallman, is a Florida licensed life agent (line 0214) with an appointed viatical settlement broker authority (line 0266). Citizens Life Group and its affiliated brokers are licensed in the states where they operate, and sellers can contact the firm to confirm availability in their state. There is no upfront cost to a seller, and any commission is paid from the settlement proceeds and disclosed in writing before the seller agrees to anything. More information is available at .

This release is educational and is not financial, tax, or legal advice. Fiduciary duties and licensing rules vary by state. Individual results vary, and not every policy qualifies or receives an offer.

Jeffrey Hallman

Citizens Life Group

+1 321-270-0279

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Life Settlement Broker Citizens Life Group Explains High-Value Policy Sales News Provided By Citizens Life Group October 13, 2026, 19:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry



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