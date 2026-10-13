PAIRS Foundation Releases Revised Second Edition Of Love That Grows With You By Seth Eisenberg

Love That Grows With You by Seth Eisenberg

Lori Heyman Gordon and Seth Eisenberg (2017)

Author Seth Eisenberg

A practical guide to emotional connection and everyday intimacy, grounded in more than four decades of relationship education

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PAIRS Foundation today announced the publication of the revised second edition of Love That Grows With You: A Practical Guide to Emotional Connection and Everyday Intimacy by Seth Eisenberg, President and CEO of PAIRS Foundation and a PAIRS Master Trainer. The paperback is available now on Amazon.Written for couples at every stage, and for individuals reading on their own, Love That Grows With You brings the skills taught in PAIRS classrooms and retreats onto the page. Across twenty chapters, the book examines the pressures reshaping intimate life today, including technology, money, caregiving, distance, grief, and the expectations inherited from family, and offers concrete ways to practice: noticing a feeling before acting on it, checking an assumption, asking clearly for a change, and listening long enough to understand what is being asked."People can care deeply about one another and still struggle to have the conversation they need," Eisenberg writes. "A request comes out as criticism. A frightened person becomes quiet. Someone who wants to help offers an explanation when the person beside them needs a few uninterrupted minutes to speak. I wrote this book to make some of that learning available on the page."What readers will findEach chapter closes with takeaways, next steps, and reflection questions. A dedicated section, "Practicing the PAIRS Tools," gives complete instructions for seven exercises developed over the program's history: the Daily Temperature Reading, Talking Tips, Emptying the Emotional Jug, Caring Behaviors, the Powergram, Fair Fight for Change, and Confiding Emotional Allergies. The book also includes a glossary, chapter summaries, a tool-tracking worksheet, an index, and a personal journal section, with guidance for reading alone, together, or apart and then discussing.Throughout, the author is careful to respect choice. "No exercise can supply another person's willingness," he writes, "and no relationship is sustained by one person assuming responsibility for everything." The book acknowledges that some difficulties involve unequal burdens, broken trust, or needs that cannot be resolved by communicating more gracefully, and offers guidance on when to pause and seek private support.A foreword from the founder of PAIRSThe second edition opens with a foreword by Lori Heyman Gordon, who founded PAIRS more than forty years ago and is the author's mother. Written in 2017 for an early version of the book, the foreword calls Love That Grows With You "the book I dreamed someone would write" and describes it as "the essence of PAIRS: practical tools for communication, emotional safety, and intimacy that can be learned, practiced, and shared."Grounded in researchIn a South Florida evaluation launched in 2006 and funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, PAIRS Foundation collected data from 5,110 adults participating in nine-hour PAIRS Essentials classes offered in English, Spanish, French, and Creole. Among participants with follow-up data, the evaluation reported improvements in relationship agreement, satisfaction, affection, and cohesion at six and twelve months, including among those who entered with higher levels of relationship distress. Earlier research by Carlos Durana found that 76 percent of 137 married PAIRS participants sustained significant gains in intimacy at a six- to eight-month follow-up.Praise for Love That Grows With You"Every couple needs this book. Whether you're newly in love or decades deep, it gives you tools to grow closer, even when life gets messy."- Rachel M., couples therapist"Love That Grows With You is a masterclass in intimacy, vulnerability, and repair. It's the kind of book you keep close and return to often."- Dr. Michelle Q., psychologistAbout the authorSeth Eisenberg is President and CEO of PAIRS Foundation and a PAIRS Master Trainer. He is the author of The Road of Happiness Now, Love That Grows With You, and Let It Out, creator of the Yodi app, and a co-developer of relationship education curricula used nationwide, including PAIRS Essentials and Warrior to Soul Mate. A husband, father, and grandfather, he lives in South Florida.About PAIRS FoundationPAIRS Foundation is a nonprofit organization founded in 1983 to teach the skills of close relationships. PAIRS has trained educators, clergy, counselors, and community leaders and has delivered relationship education to individuals, couples, families, and veterans across the United States and abroad. Learn more at .Book detailsTitle: Love That Grows With You: A Practical Guide to Emotional Connection and Everyday IntimacyAuthor: Seth EisenbergForeword: Lori Heyman Gordon, founder of PAIRSPublisher: PAIRS FoundationEdition: Second Edition, 2026Format: Paperback, 294 pages, 5.5 × 8.5 inchesISBN: 979-8-16116-470-9Price: $19.95Availability: Amazon,

Cameron Buzzell

PAIRS Foundation

+1 844-724-7748

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PAIRS Foundation Releases Revised Second Edition of Love That Grows With You by Seth Eisenberg News Provided By PAIRS Foundation October 13, 2026, 19:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education



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