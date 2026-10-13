Trezor Cuts Resellers As A Preventive Measure After Ledger Reports

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Hardware wallet maker Trezor says it is tightening its retail and reseller footprint after reports of supply-chain tampering involving a competitor. The company moved to reduce the number of authorized resellers“as a preventive step,” even as it stressed there is no evidence its own devices have been compromised.

The update follows a fresh wave of concern around the integrity of hardware wallets distributed through third parties. Ledger confirmed that at least one of its devices, purchased via a Southeast Asian reseller, contained an unauthorized hardware implant capable of exposing recovery phrases. Trezor 's response reflects how quickly reputational and security risks can spill across the hardware wallet sector when supply-chain integrity is questioned.

Trezor says it has seen no evidence that its devices have been compromised, but is reducing the number of authorized resellers anyway. Ledger confirmed unauthorized implants in devices linked to a Southeast Asian reseller and warned that user impact could be substantial. Reporting around the Ledger case indicates attackers may have captured recovery phrases and transmitted them over cellular networks. Trezor advised users to buy directly from the company, verify that seals are intact, and consider multisignature setups for added protection.

Key takeawaysTrezor tightens reseller network amid supply-chain warnings

Trezor announced it would“reduce its number of resellers” after reports of malicious implants found in devices made by Ledger. In a Tuesday post on X, Trezor said there was“not a single piece of evidence” that its devices have been compromised, referencing the broader reports that hardware wallet users had discovered malicious components affecting recovery phrase security.

While Trezor stopped short of alleging it was impacted, its commercial response points to a practical reality for buyers: even unconfirmed threats can justify operational caution. Trezor's chief commercial officer Danny Sanders said he notified certain resellers that they would be removed from the company's authorized list starting Jan. 1. He also indicated that Trezor would halt shipments of Trezor devices to those resellers beginning Tuesday.

In an environment where supply-chain manipulation can occur before a device reaches end users, this kind of network recalibration is designed to reduce exposure-particularly for customers buying through intermediaries rather than direct channels.

Ledger's implant case raises the stakes for recovery phrase protection

Earlier this week, Ledger confirmed that at least one of its devices-purchased by a Southeast Asian reseller-contained an unauthorized hardware implant. According to the reporting, the wallets were sold by CryptoBilis. In the incident described, the implanted hardware was able to capture recovery phrases and transmit them over cellular networks, creating a risk of complete wallet takeover for affected users.

Trezor's statement directly addresses the technical approach described in that Ledger-linked case, emphasizing that the mechanisms differ across incidents. A Trezor spokesperson told Cointelegraph that Trezor's existing setup checks are designed to catch counterfeit devices and modified firmware.

The spokesperson added that the implant found in a device bought from CryptoBilis operates differently from a typical firmware modification. Instead, it“reads information on the screen and later sends it to the attacker,” which Trezor described as a unique tampering method that does not modify firmware. The spokesperson also said Trezor has not seen this specific type of attack on Trezor devices in the real world.

What changes for users: where to buy and how to structure funds

Beyond the company's reseller restrictions, Trezor offered guidance aimed at limiting damage if a device is tampered with before it reaches a buyer. The spokesperson advised users to purchase Trezor products directly from the company and to check that the seal is intact.

Trezor also recommended users consider a multisignature wallet approach“with devices from different makers,” arguing that this structure can reduce the impact of any single compromised unit. The logic is straightforward: if one device is tampered with and could potentially reveal or enable unauthorized spending, multisignature policies can require additional approvals from separate devices, preventing one compromised endpoint from moving funds on its own.

These recommendations highlight a broader pattern across the hardware wallet ecosystem: technical defenses matter, but operational discipline-trusted sourcing, packaging integrity checks, and robust signing configurations-remains critical when supply-chain compromises are possible.

How large could the damage be, and what remains unknown

Determining the full scope of losses is proving difficult in real time. Blockchain researchers are still investigating the extent of user harm, and research shared publicly by two individuals suggested losses could fall between $72 million and $86 million. Ledger reported on Tuesday that it had“not confirmed the total number of affected users or the total value lost,” underscoring the uncertainty still surrounding the incident's scale.

Trezor's spokesperson acknowledged the broader context without claiming its own customers were affected. But the timing of Trezor's reseller changes-coming shortly after Ledger's confirmation-shows how quickly operational safeguards can evolve when supply-chain incidents surface.

Meanwhile, related actions in the market indicate how distributors are responding. During the Ledger-linked investigation, CryptoBilis suspended all hardware wallet sales. Separately, Cointelegraph reported that the parent company of European electronics retailer MediaMarkt announced it had removed all Ledger products from physical stores and online platforms“as a precautionary measure.”

What to watch next

For buyers, the immediate question is whether more details will emerge about device tampering methods and how widespread they are across retailers and regions. For the broader market, Trezor's decision suggests that even without evidence of direct compromise, hardware wallet vendors may further segment distribution channels-meaning customers should pay closer attention to sourcing, packaging checks, and wallet architecture in the months ahead.

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