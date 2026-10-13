Orivelle Fungus Pen Releases 2026 Ingredient And Usage Details, Explaining How The Orivelle Anti-Fungal Pen Works

Los Angeles, California, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orivelle today outlined the formula behind the Orivelle Fungus Pen , a plant-based nail care pen developed for adults who want a simple, mess-free step for caring for discolored, thick or brittle-looking toenails and fingernails at home. The company describes the Orivelle Fungus Pen as a 17-ingredient botanical formula led by tea tree oil and supported by Lithospermum erythrorhizon root, vitamin C and a group of nourishing plant oils, delivered through a twist-to-release precision brush applicator. The product is also referred to as the Orivelle Anti-Fungal Pen, the Orivelle Nail Fungus Pen and the Orivelle Nail Care Pen, and is sold through the official TryOrivelle website.

The company states that the Orivelle Fungus Pen is designed to complement, not replace, the habits most commonly associated with healthy nails, including keeping feet clean and dry, wearing breathable footwear, trimming nails properly and getting guidance from a qualified healthcare professional. The Orivelle Fungus Pen is a cosmetic nail care product. It is not a medication, it has not been evaluated by the FDA as a medical treatment, and it is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease, including onychomycosis (fungal nail infection). The Orivelle Fungus Pen is available through the official website









Orivelle Fungus Pen: A Twice-Daily Approach to Nail Care

The Orivelle Fungus Pen is offered in a compact pen format. A twist at the base releases the liquid formula into a fine brush tip, which is then painted over the nail surface, the nail edges, the side grooves and the skin around the nail. According to the company, the pen format was chosen because it is easy to carry, easy to control and avoids the drips and spills that often come with dropper bottles and creams.

Many at-home nail care products come in jars, tubes or bottles that require cotton swabs or fingers to apply, which some adults find messy and unhygienic. The company positions the Orivelle Fungus Pen applicator as a way to reduce that friction, allowing a thin, targeted layer to be applied in seconds, including on hard-to-reach toenails. According to the company, the Orivelle Fungus Pen is suitable for both toenails and fingernails and can be kept in a bag, desk drawer or travel kit.

The company notes that nail care routines are generally intended for consistent, long-term use. Because toenails grow slowly, the Orivelle Fungus Pen is presented as a product to be used twice daily over a period of several months, rather than as a quick or overnight solution.

Orivelle Fungus Pen Ingredients Featured in the Formula

According to the company, the Orivelle Fungus Pen ingredients list is built around a tea tree oil base supported by a blend of botanical extracts and plant oils, each selected for a specific role:



Tea Tree Oil (Melaleuca alternifolia): The lead ingredient in the formula. Tea tree oil is an essential oil distilled from the leaves of an Australian plant and is one of the most widely studied botanical oils for skin and nail care, valued for its naturally cleansing properties.

Lithospermum Erythrorhizon Root Extract: Also known as purple gromwell, a root traditionally used in East Asian practice. It contains shikonin, a naturally occurring compound that has been studied in laboratory settings.

Vitamin C: A well-known antioxidant included to help protect the nail area from everyday environmental stress and to support the appearance of healthier-looking skin around the nail.

Peppermint: Included for its fresh, cooling feel and pleasant scent, which helps make twice-daily application more comfortable.

Camellia Japonica and Oryza Sativa (Rice) Extract: Botanical extracts commonly used in cosmetic formulas to help condition skin and support a smoother appearance. Nourishing Plant Oils: Grapeseed, macadamia, avocado, almond, jojoba, rapeseed, evening primrose and rosehip oils, along with shea butter. These emollients are included to moisturize dry, brittle-looking nails and cuticles and to help the formula spread evenly.

The company states that the complete ingredient list is printed on the Orivelle Fungus Pen packaging. Consumers are encouraged to review the label before use, especially if they have known allergies to essential oils, nuts or plant extracts, and to share it with their healthcare provider if they have any concerns.

Orivelle Fungus Pen for Nail Care: Focus on Clearer, Healthier-Looking Nails

Nail discoloration, thickening and brittleness are among the most common nail concerns adults face. Fungal nail infection (onychomycosis) is estimated to affect roughly 5% to 10% of adults worldwide, and it becomes more common with age, according to published dermatology research. The American Academy of Dermatology notes that toenails are affected far more often than fingernails and that risk rises with age, diabetes, poor circulation, sweaty feet and frequent use of public showers or pools. Similar patterns are reported in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and other countries.

Many adults feel self-conscious about yellow, thick or flaky toenails, especially during sandal season, and look for discreet ways to care for their nails at home. This interest has made at-home nail care one of the fastest-growing categories in personal care, alongside long-established options such as medicated nail lacquers, antifungal creams and in-office treatments.

The Orivelle Fungus Pen positions itself within the botanical side of this category. Rather than relying on synthetic actives, the formula centers on tea tree oil, one of the most researched botanical oils in nail care, supported by a conditioning blend of plant oils designed to improve the look and feel of the nail.

The company emphasizes that cosmetic nail care products are a distinct category from prescription antifungal medicines and medical treatments. Nail changes can have many causes, including injury, psoriasis and other conditions. Persistent, painful, spreading or worsening nail changes, nail separation, redness, swelling or pus should always be evaluated by a doctor or podiatrist, and people with diabetes or circulation problems should seek professional foot care.

Botanical Ingredients and Nail Care Research

Several ingredients in the Orivelle Fungus Pen have been the subject of independent scientific research. The company notes that the research summarized below concerns individual ingredients, not the Orivelle Fungus Pen formula itself, and should not be interpreted as evidence that the Orivelle Fungus Pen will produce any specific result.

Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil has been used for generations in traditional Australian practice and is widely studied for its antimicrobial properties. Its main active compound, terpinen-4-ol, has shown activity against a range of fungi in laboratory studies. A frequently cited randomized controlled trial published in The Journal of Family Practice in 1994 compared 100% tea tree oil with a 1% clotrimazole solution, applied twice daily for six months in adults with toenail onychomycosis, and reported broadly comparable improvement in nail appearance between the two groups. However, researchers note that overall cure rates were modest in both groups, the study was small and larger, longer studies are still needed.

Lithospermum Erythrorhizon (Shikonin)

Lithospermum erythrorhizon root has a long history in traditional East Asian skin care. Its red pigment, shikonin, has been studied in laboratory settings for its antimicrobial and skin-soothing properties. Most of this research is in cell or laboratory models, and evidence specific to human nails is limited. The company includes it as a traditional botanical complement to the tea tree oil base of the formula.

Plant Oils, Shea Butter and Vitamin C

Emollient oils and shea butter are widely used in dermatology and cosmetic science to reduce moisture loss and soften dry, rough skin and cuticles. Vitamin C is a well-studied antioxidant in topical skin care. These ingredients are included primarily to condition the nail and surrounding skin and to support a smoother, healthier appearance.

Evidence Limitations

No clinical trial on the finished Orivelle Fungus Pen formula has been published; the research referenced relates to individual ingredients. Because toenails grow slowly, visible changes in nail appearance typically take months, and individual responses vary based on age, circulation, footwear, hygiene, existing health conditions and consistency of use. Consumers should review claims carefully and speak with a qualified healthcare professional about any persistent nail concern.

Orivelle Fungus Pen Results Timeline: What to Expect With Consistent Use

Consumers often ask how long it takes to see a difference in nail appearance when using the Orivelle Anti-Fungal Pen. The company encourages users to set realistic expectations. A toenail grows only about 1 to 2 millimeters per month, so a full big toenail can take 12 to 18 months to grow out completely. Any visible change in a yellow, thick or discolored toenail therefore appears gradually, from the base of the nail outward, as new nail replaces old nail.

Based on how nails grow, the company describes a general timeline for consistent twice-daily use:



Weeks 1 to 4: The nail and surrounding skin may look and feel more moisturized and less dry or brittle, thanks to the plant oils and shea butter in the formula.

Months 2 to 3: Consumers may begin to notice clearer-looking new growth near the cuticle, if any change occurs. Months 4 to 12 and beyond: Continued use as the healthier-looking nail gradually grows out and the older nail is trimmed away.

Before and after photos shared online should be viewed with care, since lighting, angles and nail trimming can change how a nail looks. Results vary from person to person, and the company does not promise any specific outcome. Consumers are encouraged to rely on the product label, the ingredient research and advice from a healthcare professional when forming expectations.

Official Availability and Copycat Products

As interest in the Orivelle Fungus Pen has grown across the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Ireland and New Zealand, look-alike nail pens and unofficial websites using similar names have appeared online. The company notes that products purchased from unofficial sellers may not be genuine and may not be covered by its customer support or guarantee.

The company recommends that consumers take the following steps:



Purchase through the official Orivelle website rather than unknown resellers, social media shops or auction listings.

Check that the product name, packaging and ingredient list match the official product.

Read the refund policy and guarantee terms before paying, and keep your order confirmation email. Contact customer support directly with any order, shipping or refund questions.

The company also notes that at-home nail care is a gradual process and that visible changes take months rather than days. Users with questions about directions, shipping or the guarantee are encouraged to contact customer support directly.

How the Orivelle Fungus Pen Compares With Other Nail Fungus Pens in 2026

Consumers comparing nail care pens in 2026 will find several types of products, and understanding the differences can help with making an informed choice:



Natural, tea tree oil nail pens such as the Orivelle Fungus Pen are cosmetic products built around botanical oils and extracts. They focus on cleansing, conditioning and improving the look of the nail and are typically chosen by people who prefer plant-based nail care.

Over-the-counter medicated products contain approved antifungal drug ingredients such as tolnaftate or undecylenic acid and are regulated as drugs. Prescription treatments such as medicated nail solutions or oral antifungal tablets are prescribed by a doctor after diagnosis and are generally used for confirmed fungal nail infection.

The company positions the Orivelle Fungus Pen as a natural nail care option for everyday use, not as a substitute for diagnosis or prescription treatment. Anyone unsure what is causing their nail changes should speak with a doctor, dermatologist or podiatrist first.

How to Use the Orivelle Fungus Pen: Daily Routine

The suggested use for the Orivelle Fungus Pen, as stated by the company, is:



Wash the affected nail with soap and water and dry it completely, including between the toes.

Twist the base of the pen until the formula reaches the brush tip.

Brush a thin layer over the nail surface, edges, side grooves and the skin around the nail.

Allow it to dry fully before putting on socks or shoes.

Apply twice daily, morning and night, on clean nails without polish.

Use consistently each day and continue as the healthier-looking nail grows out. Do not share the pen with others. Keep out of reach of children and store in a cool, dry place with the cap closed.

The company suggests that consumers pair the Orivelle Fungus Pen with habits widely recommended for healthy nails, such as:



Keeping feet clean and completely dry, especially between the toes

Wearing breathable shoes and moisture-wicking socks, and changing socks daily

Trimming nails straight across and disinfecting nail clippers after use

Wearing sandals or shower shoes in public showers, gyms and pool areas Rotating shoes so they can dry out fully between wears

Orivelle Fungus Pen Side Effects, Safety and Responsible Use

The Orivelle Fungus Pen is intended for external use only by adults aged 18 and over. The company advises the following:



Patch test first: Apply a small amount to a patch of skin and wait 24 hours before regular use. Tea tree oil and other essential oils can cause skin irritation or allergic reactions in some people.

Nut allergies: The formula contains almond and macadamia oils and shea butter. People with nut allergies should consult a healthcare professional before use.

Diabetes or circulation problems: People with diabetes, peripheral neuropathy or poor circulation should see a doctor or podiatrist for any nail or foot concern before using at-home products.

Pregnancy and breastfeeding: Consult a healthcare professional before use.

Broken skin: Do not apply to open wounds, cracked or bleeding skin.

Eyes and mouth: For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes. Do not swallow. Prescribed treatment: Do not stop or replace any prescribed antifungal medicine or treatment without speaking to your doctor.

Mild redness, dryness, itching or a stinging sensation is occasionally reported with tea tree oil products. The company recommends stopping use and consulting a healthcare provider if any unusual reaction occurs.

The Orivelle Fungus Pen should not be used in place of medical evaluation or treatment recommended by a doctor. The company also notes that cosmetic products are not approved by the FDA before they are sold, and the product has not been evaluated by the FDA as a treatment for any condition.

Orivelle Fungus Pen Price, Availability and Guarantee

The Orivelle Fungus Pen is sold through the Orivelle official website. At the time of this announcement, the company offers the following packages: