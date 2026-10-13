Deadline Alert: Endava Plc (DAVA) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcomingdeadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Endava plc (“Endava” or the“Company”) (NYSE: DAVA ) securities betweeninclusive (the“Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR ENDAVA PLC INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On September 21, 2026, after the market closed, Endava announced its Chief Financial Officer, Mark Thurston, was placed on administrative leave“upon the recommendation of the Company's Audit Committee of the Board.” The decision was made“pending the conclusion of an ongoing investigation being conducted by independent outside counsel for the Committee, which was initiated in response to the Company's outside auditors raising concerns about the Company's accounting treatment of certain customer and supplier agreements and related matters.”

On this news, the price of Endava's American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) fell $0.68 per share, or 24.37%, to close at $2.11 per share on September 22, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the accounting treatment for certain customer and supplier agreements and related matters required additional review; (2) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company would delay the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2026 financial results; (3) that there was reason to doubt the effectiveness of the Company's internal controls and procedures; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Endava plc securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than November 30, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles H. Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

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If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles H. Linehan

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: .