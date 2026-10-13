ARRIVENT BIOPHARMA INVESTIGATION: AVBP Securities Investors Encouraged To Contact Kirby Mcinerney LLP About Their Rights

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Arrivent BioPharma (“Arrivent” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: AVBP). The investigation concerns whether the Company and/or members of its senior management may have violated federal securities laws or engaged in other unlawful business practices. If you purchased or otherwise acquired Arrivent securities, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to learn more about your rights.

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What Happened?

On October 6, 2026, Arrivent disclosed that its Phase 3 FURVENT trial of firmonertinib, the Company's lead pipeline candidate for patients with EGFR exon 20 insertion-mutant non-small cell lung cancer, did not meet its primary endpoint of progression free survival (“PFS”) by blinded independent central review (“BICR”). The Company stated,“FURVENT did not show a meaningful improvement in PFS over chemotherapy by BICR in this study,” and that“these disappointing results are not what we hoped for.” The Company had previously predicted that the Phase 3 trial results would be released months earlier, in“mid-2026,” and on May 11, 2026, Arrivent released preclinical data for firmonertini, stating,“Reclinical findings for EGFR inhibitor firmonertinib showcased high resolution crystal structure data supporting the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 study in frontline EGFR exon 20 insertion mutant NSCLC.” On the news of the Phase 3 FURVENT trial results, the price of Arrivent shares declined by $13.45 per share, or approximately 47.3%, from $28.46 per share on October 5, 2026 to close at $15.01 on October 6, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Arrivent securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





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