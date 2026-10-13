Shipwise Adds LTL Freight, Putting Pallets And Parcels On One Shipping Platform

ShipWise now supports LTL freight, so operations teams can rate, book, and ship pallets from the same platform they use for parcel.

Operations teams can now rate, book, and document LTL freight from the same screen they ship parcels from, the first of several ShipWise platform expansions.

- Clark RansomPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ShipWise has announced that LTL freight is live across its platform, letting ecommerce brands, 3PLs, and enterprise shippers rate, book, and document palletized freight inside the same orders screen they already use for parcel. For most operations, freight has lived somewhere else entirely: a carrier portal, a broker email thread, or a spreadsheet that never connected back to the order.“Our customers need flexibility in how they ship, without adding complexity for the people doing the work,” said Clark Ransom, President of ShipWise.“Bringing parcel and LTL together gives them one place to compare carrier options, manage shipments, and keep that information connected to the order.”Configurable routing rules can automatically direct orders to parcel or LTL based on each operation's shipping requirements, reducing manual decisions and keeping both modes within a connected workflow. Freight-specific documentation and tracking remain associated with the order, helping teams manage shipments without re-entering information in a separate shipping system.Rate shopping in freight mode quotes ShipWise's pre-negotiated national LTL carrier panel on every shipment, at discounted rates with no carrier contract to open and no volume commitment. Customers who already have LTL carrier contracts can rate shop rates alongside rates available through ShipWise's freight network. Before any commitment, ShipWise will run a complimentary rate analysis on a customer's parcel and LTL shipments from the previous quarter, showing the savings on their own lanes.What is included at launch:✓ Automatic mode selection, with routing rules that send each order to parcel or LTL so no one decides by hand when a shipment becomes freight✓ Automatic freight classification, calculating density from the weight and dimensions on the order across all 18 standard classes✓ Accessorials including liftgate, residential, limited access, inside delivery, and appointment are included in carrier quotes based on the shipment information provided.✓ Per-client rate markups, rule-based carrier routing, and automated client billing, so 3PLs bill freight the way they already bill parcel✓ API access, so freight rates and books from an existing ERP, WMS, or OMS✓ Freight documentation and pickup scheduling, including bills of lading and pallet labels generated from shipment detailsThe launch arrives as LTL classification gets harder to manage. The National Motor Freight Traffic Association recently moved about 2,000 commodity listings to density-based classification and expanded its density scale from 11 tiers to 13. For an operations team without a dedicated freight desk, a misjudged class usually turns up weeks later as a reclassification charge on an invoice. ShipWise classifies freight automatically: it takes the weight and dimensions already on the order, calculates density, and assigns the freight class before the shipment is rated, so quotes reflect the right class from the start.LTL is the first of several expansions rather than a standalone addition. ShipWise is extending the platform further into the warehouse, with more to share in the coming months, as it builds toward an end-to-end solution for ecommerce and fulfillment operations.“We're building ShipWise around our customers and what makes their day-to-day work easier,” Ransom said.“Bringing parcel and LTL together is one part of that, and we're taking the same approach as we expand further into the warehouse."LTL freight is available now.About ShipWise:ShipWise is a shipping and fulfillment technology platform for high-volume e-commerce brands, 3PLs, and enterprise retailers. Founded in 2004, the company gives operations teams multi-carrier rate shopping, order management, packing automation, branded tracking, and now LTL freight in one configurable system, available as a web application, an on-premises installation, or an API. Built to SOC 2 Type II standards, the platform has served thousands of fulfillment operations, processing more than 150 million packages and over $1 billion in shipping spend a year at 99.99% uptime. Learn more at shipwise.

Kate Gottlieb

ShipWise

+1 503-331-4000

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ShipWise Adds LTL Freight, Putting Pallets and Parcels on One Shipping Platform News Provided By ShipWise October 13, 2026, 19:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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