Caretrack, Tanner Health Report Blood Pressure Improvements Through Remote Patient Monitoring Program

Program has received a 50% increase in adoptions and has reached patients across 18 counties in Georgia and Alabama

- Derek Skinner, CareTrack Co-Founder and CEOCARROLLTON, GA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CareTrack, a provider of remote healthcare solutions, is reporting new clinical results from its Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) program with Tanner Health as the program continues to expand across Tanner's primary care network.CareTrack has worked with Tanner since early 2025 to help providers monitor patients between office visits. The program has now expanded beyond its initial beta phase to all Tanner primary care locations and providers. Since the program began, CareTrack has received more than 50% increase in referrals and active patients, and several dozen additional patients are awaiting device setup or activation. Patients participating in the program live across 18 counties in Georgia and Alabama, including rural communities throughout the region.New data also show improvements in blood pressure among patients who had readings available during both their first and second 45-day periods in the program:● 58.4% improved their average systolic blood pressure● 57.3% improved their average diastolic blood pressure● 47.1% improved both“RPM gives providers a clearer picture of what is happening with a patient between office visits,” said CareTrack Co-Founder and CEO Derek Skinner.“As Tanner has expanded the program, we've been able to reach more patients, identify concerns that need follow-up and see encouraging changes in blood pressure over time. That is exactly what this type of care is intended to support.”The data also show fewer clinical alerts as patients spend more time in the program. Alert frequency declined 18.5% during patients' second 45-day period and another 13.8% during days 91 through 135. By the third period, patient readings were 29.8% less likely to generate a clinical alert than during their first 45 days.Among patients who began with an average systolic blood pressure above 140 mmHg and remained in the program through days 91 through 135, 75% improved their average systolic blood pressure. The group's average decreased from 151.6 mmHg to 143.2 mmHg, an average reduction of 8.4 mmHg. By that period, 43.8% had moved from an average above 140 mmHg to below 140 mmHg.From April through August 2026, CareTrack identified, assessed and routed 706 clinical escalations to Tanner providers and staff under protocols established by the two organizations. These escalations included abnormal readings and patient-reported concerns warranting Tanner's awareness or possible follow-up. As the program expanded, monthly escalation volume more than doubled, increasing from 103 in April to 210 in August. At the same time, alert frequency per 100 readings declined nearly 30% over patients' first 135 days in the program, reflecting both continued program growth and improving stability among monitored patients.Remote Patient Monitoring by CareTrack continues to deliver significant results in patient care, particularly in rural healthcare systems.###About Tanner HealthTanner is a five-hospital nonprofit health system providing personalized health care to communities across west Georgia and east Alabama. Tanner Medical Group includes more than 40 primary care and specialty practices serving communities throughout the region. For more information, visit .About CareTrackCareTrack provides EHR-integrated solutions that help medical practices manage patients between office visits. Its programs include Chronic Care Management (CCM), Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Principal Care Management (PCM), Advanced Primary Care Management (APCM) and Annual Wellness Visit (AWV) support, along with 24/7 Connect. For more information, visit .

Skylar Peterson

Tempo Communications

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CareTrack, Tanner Health Report Blood Pressure Improvements Through Remote Patient Monitoring Program News Provided By Rhythm Communications October 13, 2026, 19:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology



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