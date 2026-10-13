Kalshi Named Presenting Sponsor of the 1TEAM Podcast Network

Kalshi joins the 1TEAM Podcast Network as its first presenting sponsor, marking a milestone in 1TEAM Media's continued growth.

Kalshi becomes the first presenting sponsor of the 1TEAM Podcast Network, expanding the Pittsburgh media company's national sponsorship partnerships.

- Brian Hess, CEO of 1TEAM MediaPITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Kalshi Named Presenting Sponsor of the 1TEAM Podcast NetworkFederally regulated prediction market becomes the network's first presenting sponsor, marking a new chapter in 1TEAM Media 's growthPITTSBURGH, PA - October 9, 2026 - 1TEAM Media, a Pittsburgh-based production and media company, today announced a new partnership with Kalshi, the first federally regulated prediction market exchange in the United States, as a presenting sponsor of the 1TEAM Podcast Network. As part of the agreement, Kalshi will be featured across a majority of the network's shows.The partnership marks a milestone for 1TEAM Media as it expands its sponsorship relationships and continues to build the 1TEAM Podcast Network into a destination for authentic, high-production audio and video content rooted in Pittsburgh and reaching audiences nationwide."Bringing Kalshi on as a presenting sponsor is a big step for 1TEAM Media and for the network," said Brian Hess, CEO of 1TEAM Media. "We've built this platform on real conversations with real people - sports, business, leadership, and everything in between. Kalshi is a brand built around what people think is going to happen next, and that's exactly the kind of conversation our hosts and audiences are already having. This is the start of a new chapter for us, and we couldn't ask for a better partner to kick it off."Kalshi is a CFTC-regulated exchange where users trade on the outcomes of real-world events, including sports, politics, economics, and culture. Its integration across the 1TEAM Podcast Network will include presenting-sponsor recognition, in-show segments and host reads, and cross-platform digital activations across 1TEAM Media's YouTube, audio, and social channels."Sports fans in Pittsburgh don't just watch the game. They argue about it, call their shots, and stand behind them," said Alec Estevez of Kalshi. "That's the same energy 1TEAM Media's hosts bring to every show. The 1TEAM Podcast Network has built a loyal, engaged audience by keeping it real, and we're proud to be part of that conversation as the network's presenting sponsor. We're excited to give these fans a new way to put their predictions to the test this season."The Kalshi partnership will roll out across the 1TEAM Podcast Network's lineup, including The Larry & Big Man Show, Inside the Game, Kaboly & Mack, Sideline Squad, and 1TEAM Media's flagship channel, beginning on September 28th with additional integrations planned throughout the 2026–27 season.About 1TEAM Media1TEAM Media is a Pittsburgh-based media and production company delivering broadcast-quality video, audio, and marketing content for brands, teams, and audiences across the region and beyond. Home to the 1TEAM Podcast Network, the company has produced content for partners including the Pittsburgh Riverhounds and the Pittsburgh Penguins, and is the recipient of a regional Emmy nomination for its work. Learn more at 1teammedia.About KalshiKalshi is the first federally regulated exchange for trading on real-world events. Kalshi operates as a Designated Contract Market regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and lets people trade on outcomes across sports, politics, economics, culture, weather, and more. Kalshi is widely credited with establishing prediction markets as a financial asset class. Headquartered in New York. Learn more at kalshi.Media Contact1TEAM Media: Brian Hess | brian@1teammedia

Brian Hess

1Team Media

brian@1teammedia

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Kalshi Named Presenting Sponsor of the 1TEAM Podcast Network News Provided By 1Team Media October 13, 2026, 19:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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