Sleep In Heavenly Peace Welcomes 10 New Chapters Addressing Child Bedlessness

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Volunteers from Across the United States Bring Beds - and Hope - to Local Kids

- Trevor Booker, president SHP-FL, Polk CountyPOCATELLO, ID, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP), the leading national non-profit organization dedicated to building beds for children in need, announces 10 new chapters and 10 existing chapters with new leadership positions. The quarterly chapter training, held October 9-10 in Lehi, Utah, brought together 38 dedicated volunteers committed to ensuring no child sleeps on the floor in their communities.With more than 100,000 kids currently waiting for beds nationwide, chapter expansion is critical to reaching underserved communities and sustaining SHP's mission to end child bedlessness. The training provided chapter leadership and core team members with the skills and confidence needed to successfully lead their local non-profit efforts.“Every new chapter means more kids in more towns going to sleep in a bed of their own,” said Jordan Allen, CEO of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.“These volunteers are stepping up for the children in their own communities, and we're proud to give them the training and support to turn that commitment into beds, better nights, and brighter futures - for kids who have waited far too long.”For children growing up in families living below the poverty line, a bed of their own is often out of reach, leaving kids to sleep on hard floors, crowded couches, or other inadequate arrangements. A good night's sleep is fundamental for a child's healthy development, impacting everything from physical growth to cognitive function and emotional well-being. No child should have to carry the burden of poverty into their sleep.Since its founding in 2012, SHP has delivered over 400,000 beds to children in need, a number that speaks to the staggering scale of the problem. And with SHP chapters currently serving over 30% of the U.S. population, the need in communities not yet reached remains vast. SHP has launched 68 new chapters in 2026, bringing our country one step closer to the day no child sleeps on the floor.SHP chapters are powered by passionate volunteers, including Presidents, Vice Presidents and Core Teams. These leaders undergo a two-day immersive training program that equips them with the necessary skills to manage their local non-profit effectively. The chapter training covers leadership and management, development and fundraising, marketing strategies, and bed-building expertise.In 2026 alone, SHP volunteers have already built 83,000 beds and delivered more than 68,000 to children in need, contributing over 475,000 hours of service in pursuit of the organization's goal that no child sleeps on the floor."Every child deserves a safe, warm bed to sleep in tonight. For too many kids in crisis and in foster care, that's not the reality. Sleep in Heavenly Peace exists to fix that," said Trevor Booker, president of the new SHP-FL, Polk County chapter. "Our faith-based nonprofit, Family Made Whole, is officially partnering with SHP to provide beds and give families the dignity they deserve. We're excited to launch this new chapter in Lakeland and Polk County."With 400+ chapters and growing, SHP continues to fulfill its mission to ensure every child has a safe and comfortable bed to call their own. The following new chapters-including four new chapters in Texas- will be based in and serve these communities:- Calhoun County, Alabama- Prescott, Arizona- Vilonia, Arkansas- Polk County, Florida- West Branch, Michigan- Chenango County, New York- Galveston, Texas- Navarro County, Texas- Palo Pinto, Texas- Rains/Hunt County, TexasLearn about volunteering, donating, or starting a chapter in your community and bringing a good night's sleep to a child near you at: shpbeds/start.- About Sleep in Heavenly Peace -Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is the leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to building and delivering beds to children in need. Our mission is simple: NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN!Child bedlessness affects millions of kids who sleep on floors, couches, or in other inadequate or unsafe conditions. A bed is a basic necessity that supports a child's physical, emotional, and mental development. Powered by volunteer kindness and donor generosity, we're growing our impact across the U.S. and beyond so every child has a safe, comfortable place to rest and grow. Learn more and get involved at shpbeds.

Leigh Ann Dufurrena

Sleep in Heavenly Peace

+1 844-432-2337 ext. 5018

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Sleep in Heavenly Peace Welcomes 10 New Chapters Addressing Child Bedlessness News Provided By Sleep in Heavenly Peace October 13, 2026, 19:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Human Rights, Religion



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