Ray Dalio Cautions US Treasury Selloff Is 'Far From Over'



The U.S. government must refinance about $10 trillion in expiring debt while issuing $2.1 trillion in new debt this year, creating a severe funding shortfall.

Waning interest from crucial international holders like Japan and China, combined with heavy corporate issuance for AI development, is exacerbating the supply overhang. While asset managers such as BlackRock and Morgan Stanley see value in elevated yields, Dalio contends the bear market will persist until higher yields cool economic activity.

Billionaire financier Ray Dalio cautioned that the protracted decline in the U.S. Treasury market is far from over, citing an unsustainable deluge of government debt supply colliding with diminishing appetite among major foreign institutional buyers.

In an essay published Tuesday on LinkedIn, the founder of Bridgewater Associates outlined a self-reinforcing dynamic in which expanding debt issuance drives bond yields higher, ultimately elevating national interest expense and forcing further borrowing.

"The bond bear market probably has a long way to go," Dalio wrote in a LinkedIn post, noting that the current cycle is unlikely to stabilize until elevated borrowing costs weaken economic activity enough to rebalance supply-and-demand fundamentals.

Post-War Debt Pressures Mount

Dalio's analysis indicates that America's debt burden-measured by aggregate debt obligations and debt-servicing costs relative to tax receipts-has reached its highest level since the end of World War II.

The federal government faces a daunting refinancing schedule this year, with roughly $10 trillion in maturing obligations requiring rollover, plus $2.1 trillion in new deficit spending to fund. According to Dalio, even a minor pullback in investor reinvestment rates could trigger a substantial market-funding deficit.

This cautious stance emerges amid a challenging stretch for fixed-income assets. The Bloomberg U.S. Treasury Index has declined about 2.4% this year as persistent economic momentum and energy market volatility pushed benchmark 10-year Treasury yields toward 5.4%, levels not recorded in nearly twenty-five years.

Foreign Appetite And Corporate Competition

A core driver of the imbalance is shifting incentives for key foreign buyers. Dalio highlighted that top institutional foreign holders, including Japan and China, may continue to scale back purchases. Japanese policy incentives favor bringing domestic capital home to bolster the yen and local fixed-income markets, potentially encouraging investors to pare down their $1.1 trillion U.S. debt holdings as Japanese yields rise.

At the same time, the U.S. Treasury is competing for capital with corporate borrowers seeking funds for massive artificial intelligence infrastructure investments. Dalio pointed to expanding corporate yield premiums as an early warning sign that markets require steeper discounts to absorb debt issuances.

Wall Street Views

Dalio's ongoing preference for gold over government paper contrasts sharply with several prominent asset managers. Market strategists at firms like BlackRock Inc. and Morgan Stanley Investment Management have recently taken a more favorable view on bonds, viewing multi-decade high yields as an attractive entry point.

“We need equity volatility to catch up with bond market volatility and that is your final clean out,” Mike Wilson, chief US equity strategist at Morgan Stanley, said in an interview to Bloomberg.

Nevertheless, Dalio maintained that macro forces favor short positioning over long exposure in U.S. sovereign obligations until broader structural imbalances are resolved.

U.S. equities were mixed at the time of writing. The SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY) was flat, the Nasdaq-100 tracking Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) moved 0.4% lower while the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) fell 0.3%. Retail sentiment around SPY on Stocktwits remained in 'bullish' territory over the past day.

The iShares 20+ Treasury ETF (TLT) rose 0.4% and the iShares US Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) gained 0.1%.

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