Bihar Boat Tragedy: Tejashwi Yadav Grieves As 14 Bodies Recovered

Tejashwi Yadav Grieves Raghopur Boat Tragedy

Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly and Raghopur MLA, Tejashwi Yadav, on Tuesday expressed grief over the boat capsizing incident in the Raghopur Diara area of the Vaishali district.

In a post on X, Yadav said that around 30 people were reportedly aboard the boat when it capsized while they were returning after going to eat food.“Some children had gone by boat to eat food, and while returning, due to the capsizing of the boat, many people have lost their lives. Fourteen bodies have been recovered so far, six have been referred to the hospital, and three people are safe,” he said, sharing the preliminary details of the incident.

Yadav added, "Around 30 people are reported to be there; most of them are children."

Rescue Operations and Political Response

He spoke to the District Magistrate and the Principal Secretary of the Disaster Management Department and requested that the maximum possible number of rescue teams, including personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), be deployed, the RJD leader said. He added that the incident occurred at night and that rescue operations were still underway.

Yadav said, "The rescue operation is going on, and continuously we are also sending our people to the accident site so that an assessment can be made, and whatever cooperation can be provided to the people in this hour of grief, we will do it."

In a separate post on X, he described the incident as unfortunate and tragic, expressing concern that most of those who drowned were children.“May God keep everyone safe,” he said.

Yadav further stated that, following discussions with local residents, the administration and officials had been instructed to expedite relief, rescue and medical treatment operations. He said he would travel to Patna the following day and visit Raghopur after reaching the state capital.

He also said that party workers were being sent continuously to the accident site to assess the situation and extend assistance to the affected families. Yadav expressed condolences to the families who lost their children in the tragedy and urged the administration to provide all possible assistance during this difficult time.

"Tomorrow we are coming to Patna, and as soon as we reach Patna, we will go to Raghopur. Our condolences are with the families who have lost their children in this hour of grief. In this hour of sorrow, we would like the administration to provide maximum help," he added.

He wrote, "We have received the unfortunate and tragic news of a boat capsizing in the Raghoopur Diyara area. Most of those who drowned are children. May God keep everyone safe. After discussions with local people, administration, and officials, instructions have been given to expedite relief, rescue, and treatment operations."

CM Announces Ex-Gratia, Official Toll Confirmed

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also expressed grief over the lives lost in the boat accident and announced an ex-gratia assistance of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the deceased.

According to the Vaishali DM, at least 11 people were killed when a boat capsized in the Raghopur Diara area. District police officials and an SDRF team have been dispatched to conduct search operations. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)