Brighten Up Your Life And Laugh For A Good Cause When Comedians Jen Brister, Daniel Foxx, Tom Ward Amongst Top Names Standing Up For Animals.

With many comedians packing the house with laughter and their great one liners, this should make for a great night. Andrew O'Neill was described by Time out as“Hitting new heights of comedy” and Jen Brister has been called“explosive” by The Sunday Times. Daniel Foxx has been described as“hilarious” by Rolling Stone.



Talking about the event in aid of International Animal Rescue (IAR), Jeanette from IAR said:

“We know that there are many animals at risk around the world and currently there are orangutans in Indonesia who are really suffering at the moment. We would love everyone to come and help us raise money for these animals. The International Animal Rescue team can't wait to see you there and we hope you'll invite your friends along too as it's a great value night out with some top notch comedy talent, we can't thank the comedians enough for their support.”



Funds raised will help International Animal Rescue continue its work helping animals in need, giving audiences the opportunity to support a vital cause while enjoying a night out with friends.

The show begins at 7.30pm, with doors opening at 6.30pm, and takes place in the Komedia Basement. Seating is unreserved, the event is for ages 16 and over, and a vegetarian snack menu will be available. Tickets are from £18 plus £2 fee.

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