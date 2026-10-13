FATFACE Strengthens In-Store Connectivity With Keysim Multi-Network Iot Sims
With stores spread across a wide geographical area, FATFACE requires consistent and resilient connectivity to keep operations running smoothly. Traditional single-network SIM solutions can struggle in varying signal conditions, particularly across rural, coastal and high-street locations. KeySIM's solution provides access to Vodafone, O2, EE and Three on a single SIM card, allowing devices to connect to the strongest available network at any given time.
Shaun Chrimes, Head of IT & Information Security at FATFACE, commented:
"KeySIM's unsteered multi-network SIM technology enables devices to automatically select the best available signal without being restricted to a preferred network. This is particularly valuable for retail environments where connectivity consistency directly impacts revenue and service quality"
Graham Robinson, Founder of KeySIM, added:
KeySIM currently supports over 500 organisations across the UK with resilient IoT connectivity, providing flexible, contract-free solutions designed for business-critical applications.
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