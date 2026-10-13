Natwest Backs Keysim's Rapid Growth In The Iot Connectivity Sector

MENAFN - Pressat) NatWest has provided a new finance facility to fast-growing UK IoT SIM provider KeySIM, supporting the company's continued expansion and investment in resilient network infrastructure.

KeySIM provides IoT SIM cards and managed connectivity services that enable machines, equipment and remote assets to connect securely to the internet.

For many organisations, the ability to remotely access equipment securely using fixed IP connectivity is business critical, helping to maintain operational continuity, reduce engineering visits and support increasingly stringent cyber security requirements.

The new funding will support the development of KeySIM's next-generation resilient network infrastructure, further enhancing service continuity for customers operating mission-critical connected devices.

KeySIM serves organisations across a broad range of sectors including healthcare, retail, facilities management and security. Customers featured on the company's website include the NHS, FatFace and Punch Pubs.

Reflecting the rapid growth of the business, KeySIM transmitted more than 10 million megabytes of data across its IoT connectivity platform during June 2026 alone. Following revenues of £370,000 during the year ending July 2025, KeySIM will exceed £500,000 during 2026 and is forecasting annual recurring revenue to surpass £1 million during 2027.

The company says its growth has been driven in part by organisations migrating from incumbent connectivity providers in search of enhanced resilience, multi-network capability and responsive technical support.

The latest funding milestone further strengthens a long-standing relationship between KeySIM and NatWest. Founder and Managing Director Graham Robinson participated in the NatWest Accelerator programme during 2021 and 2022, an experience which the company credits as being pivotal in shaping its growth trajectory.

Rob Woods, Relationship Manager at NatWest, commented:

“We are delighted to continue supporting KeySIM and have had the privilege of monitoring the company's impressive growth over a number of years. The business has demonstrated strong innovation, ambition and customer focus, and we look forward to supporting Graham and the team as they continue their exciting growth journey.”

Graham Robinson, Managing Director of KeySIM, said:

“Thank you to NatWest for their ongoing support. It isn't a stretch to say that NatWest has been absolutely pivotal to KeySIM's success, and we are incredibly grateful to be working alongside them. These funds will enable us to further enhance our network resilience and continue improving the service we provide to customers.”

With demand for resilient and secure IoT connectivity continuing to grow, KeySIM expects to continue investing in its platform, expanding its customer base and strengthening its position within the UK IoT connectivity market.