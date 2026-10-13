Oncolytics Biotech Inc
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 01:52 PM EST - Oncolytics Biotech Inc: Provides an update on its intellectual property strategy, outlining progress on new method of use patents and plans to expand its portfolio with composition of matter protection for a modified“next generation” pelareorep. These initiatives build on the Company's existing manufacturing patent protection through 2044 and are intended to extend protection for specified therapeutic uses and future innovations into the late 2040s, subject to patent issuance and applicable patent terms. Oncolytics Biotech Inc shares N are trading off one cent at $0.46.
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