Apple Unveils Homeview Smart Display In Push To Expand Smart Home Business

The HomeView features a seven-inch touchscreen and facial recognition, allowing up to six household members to access personalised content and control compatible smart home devices, including doorbells, locks and thermostats. It can be placed on a table or mounted on a wall and is designed to combine home management, entertainment and video calls in a single device. Apple said orders opened on Tuesday, with availability beginning November 13.

The launch also includes updated HomePod smart speakers and an Apple TV 4K device, alongside a collection of smart home accessories developed with LG and Schneider Electric. The accessories include security cameras, video doorbells, smart locks and thermostats, extending Apple's efforts beyond software into a wider range of connected household hardware.

Apple is seeking to compete more directly with Amazon and Google, whose Echo Show and Nest Hub devices already offer smart displays and voice-controlled home management. At $299, HomeView is priced above Amazon's Echo Show 8, which costs about $200, and Google's Nest Hub, priced at around $100. Apple's new Apple TV 4K is also priced at $299, more than twice the price of its predecessor, according to Reuters.

The products place greater emphasis on Siri, which Apple upgraded this year with assistance from Google. However, analysts have questioned whether the assistant's improved capabilities will be enough to persuade consumers to buy additional devices in a market where affordability, compatibility and reliability remain important factors.

“AI alone will not be enough to convince households to invest in more devices,” Paolo Pescatore, an analyst at PP Foresight, told Reuters, adding that reliability, trust and ease of use would be crucial to consumer adoption. Apple has faced challenges in expanding its smart home business since launching its Home app in 2016 and the HomePod speaker in 2018, including limitations in Siri's responses and compatibility with third-party devices.

Apple said HomeView would not be sold in the European Union because Siri AI is not currently available there under the applicable regulatory conditions. The launch also comes amid wider concerns about the security of internet-connected household devices, which researchers and analysts warn may be vulnerable to cyberattacks.

Apple shares rose 1.6% in early trading on Tuesday, while the company's stock had gained 25% since the start of 2026, compared with a 21% rise in the Nasdaq 100 index, Reuters reported.