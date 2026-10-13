Ethiopia And China Explore Enhanced Cooperation In Agricultural Mechanization

Ethiopia and China have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in agricultural mechanization technologies, with a particular focus on advancing teff production through modern machinery and innovative technologies.

Speaking during discussions between the two sides, Abera Lema, Adviser to the state minister at the ministry of agriculture underscored Ethiopia's ongoing efforts to modernize its agricultural sector to boost production and productivity while ensuring national food sovereignty.

He noted that, over the past five years, Ethiopia has undertaken significant agricultural reforms, including the revision of its agricultural and rural development policy and the implementation of a range of strategic initiatives. These efforts have delivered notable achievements, such as the expansion of irrigated wheat production, the strengthening of the Green Legacy Initiative, and the scaling up of the“Yelemat Trufat” (Bounty of the Basket) Initiative, all of which have contributed to improved agricultural performance.

Abera said Ethiopia will continue accelerating agricultural transformation through technology adoption, irrigation expansion, improved inputs, and modern production systems to enhance productivity and strengthen food sovereignty. He also commended the Chinese government for its commitment to reviving the teff mechanization initiative launched nearly a decade ago in partnership with Ethiopian institutions.

For his part, Ma Jingchun (PhD), Chairman of the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Mechanization Science, Technology and Industrial Development, highlighted the longstanding partnership between Ethiopia and China and noted the continued collaboration between the two countries across various agricultural development programs.

Ma Jingchun (PhD) stated that China is keen to assess the status and performance of teff mechanization equipment previously developed and tested by Chinese agricultural research institutions. He added that both sides are exploring avenues for deeper collaboration to further advance the mechanization of teff production in Ethiopia.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the two parties agreed to undertake a comprehensive assessment of the machinery previously deployed under the teff mechanization program. Based on the study's findings, they will identify potential financing mechanisms and formulate strategies to resume and expand joint implementation efforts.

The renewed partnership is expected to support the development and adoption of appropriate agricultural mechanization technologies, improve the efficiency of teff production, reduce labor requirements, and enhance Ethiopia's agricultural productivity through technology transfer and strengthened international cooperation.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Agriculture, Ethiopia.