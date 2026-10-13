Eritrea: Recognition Of Exemplary Teachers In Emni-Haili Sub-Zone

The education branch office in Emni-Haili sub-zone has recognized 83 exemplary teachers, school directors, and administrators at a ceremony held on 8 October in Emni-Haili urban center.

The awardees were recognized for excellence in teaching and guiding students, as well as for their significant contributions to improving the teaching and learning process by building strong relationships with parents and parents' committees.

Mr. Tekeste Gebrekrstos, head of pedagogy, said that encouraging exemplary teachers contributes significantly to the development of the teaching and learning process.

Mr. Tesfay Tekeste, head of educational facilities in the sub-zone, said that recognizing exemplary teachers, alongside the coordinated efforts of Government institutions, contributes significantly to students' outstanding results.

Mr. Hibtizgi Kidane, head of the education office in the Southern Region, for his part, called on teachers and parents to strengthen their participation in efforts to enhance the teaching and learning process.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.