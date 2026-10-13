Deadline Alert: Tigo Energy, Inc. (TYGO) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcomingdeadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Tigo Energy, Inc. (“Tigo” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: TYGO ) securities betweeninclusive (the“Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR TIGO ENERGY, INC. INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On August 4, 2026, Tigo announced second quarter 2026 financial results, including that the Company was cutting income projections for 2026 by approximately 20.8% at the midpoint, citing major delays in the execution of the partnership with EG4 Electronics. The Company further revealed that it did not expect to see volume shipments pursuant to the agreement ramp up until the fourth quarter of 2026.

On this news, Tigo stock fell $0.75 per share or 36.76%, to close at $1.29 per share on August 5, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Tigo's revenue projections were based on the launch of its EG4 partnership and attendant revenue; (2) however, the EG4 partnership would not provide material revenue until Q4 2026 at the earliest; (3) therefore, there was no basis for the projections; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about Tigo's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Tigo Energy, Inc. securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than November 23, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles H. Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

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If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles H. Linehan

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: .