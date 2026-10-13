Deadline Alert: Qfin Holdings, Inc. (QFIN) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcomingdeadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Qfin Holdings, Inc. (“Qfin” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: QFIN ) securities betweeninclusive (the“Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR QFIN HOLDINGS, INC. INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On August 25, 2026, Qfin announced its second quarter 2026 results, revealing that total net revenue fell 31.6% year over year, and net income dropped 76.8% year over year. The Company also announced a projected 67% to 73% year over year decrease in third quarter non-GAAP net income due to rising funding costs and systemic liquidity shocks in the Chinese consumer credit market. The Company stated, in part that results were due to "continued industry contraction, tighter regulatory oversight, and a sudden industry-wide liquidity shock in late June."

On this news, Qfin Holdings stock price fell $2.18 or 18.91% to close at $9.35 on August 26, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Defendants have overstated the resiliency and stability of Qfin's business and financial results despite regulatory changes; (ii) Defendants likewise downplayed the true scope and severity of the negative impact that regulatory headwinds were likely to have, and were already having, on the Company's business and financial results; and (iii) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Qfin Holdings, inc. securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than November 30, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles H. Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

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If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles H. Linehan

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: .