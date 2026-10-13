Concierge Auctions: Reserve Met Bidding Opens At $12.75M For 17± Acre Seaside Compound In The British Virgin Islands

Virgin Gorda estate to sell together or individually in cooperation with Christie's International Real Estate – British Virgin Islands

- Carolyn Wright

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Concierge Auctions announced today that the reserve has been met and bidding is officially open for a rare, 17-acre-plus beachfront compound on picturesque Virgin Gorda in the heart of the British Virgin Islands. Valley Trunk Estate spans more than 1,000 feet of pristine white-sand beach, five interconnected villas, and approximately 20,000 square feet of living space. Listed for $43.5 million in cooperation with Edward Childs of Christie's International Real Estate – British Virgin Islands, bidding will culminate on 27 October via Concierge Auctions' online marketplace, conciergeauctions.

“With more than 1,000 feet of beachfront on Virgin Gorda, this is a remarkable opportunity in one of the Caribbean's most sought-after destinations,” said Carolyn Wright, Vice President of Business Development for Concierge Auctions.“We're thrilled to bring an opportunity like this to buyers around the world who are drawn to the island for its privacy, natural beauty and exceptional setting. Now that the reserve has been met, our defined auction timeline will bring that interest together, creating the competitive environment needed to drive a true market-driven outcome.”

“What has always set Virgin Gorda apart is that its growth as a luxury market hasn't changed the fundamental character of the island,” said Childs.“Buyers here consistently look for access to the water, substantial acreage and a property that feels connected to its surroundings. It's rare to find all of those qualities in one place, and an offering of this size brings them together on a scale that is increasingly hard to find.”

Valley Trunk Estate sits among Virgin Gorda's signature granite boulders, unfolding across a low ridge approximately 60 feet above the beach with sweeping sunset views across the Sir Francis Drake Channel. Following a comprehensive renovation completed in 2024, the 17-plus-acre estate pairs its extraordinary natural setting with a modern coastal redesign. Across five villas, the estate offers 10 bedrooms connected by landscaped pathways and gathering spaces. The interiors blend African-inspired design elements with Italian craftsmanship, while new windows and folding French doors open to the surrounding landscape and ocean views.

An 80-foot freeform infinity pool anchors the compound, surrounded by covered terraces and sundecks overlooking the water. Additional amenities include a lounge with built-in bar, private cinema, billiards room and formal dining pavilion with a professional-grade kitchen, as well as a two-bedroom manager's house and dedicated staff quarters. Along the estate's white-sand beachfront, rock pools and snorkeling are accessible directly offshore.

Virgin Gorda is among the British Virgin Islands' most prized destinations, celebrated for its dramatic granite formations, secluded coves and turquoise waters. The property sits less than a mile from The Baths National Park and near Rosewood Little Dix Bay, while Spanish Town offers dining, shopping and marina access. Virgin Gorda Airport, approximately five minutes away, provides connections to San Juan and other regional hubs.

Images of the property may be viewed online with credit to Luxhunters Productions, Island Films Limited, David Marlow and Corey Danieli.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding toward new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury real estate auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise, heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched database of high-net-worth buyers. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells.

Kari Hegarty

BerlinRosen

+1 845-548-9216

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Concierge Auctions: Reserve Met; Bidding Opens at $12.75M for 17± Acre Seaside Compound in the British Virgin Islands News Provided By Concierge Auctions October 13, 2026, 19:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



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