Lifequest Reviews Accepting Submissions Of Books Of Philosophy And Religion For Review

LIfeQuest Reviews Provides Free Reviews for Books of Philosophy and Religion

LifeQuest Reviews is accepting for the company's review submissions of books of philosophy and religion. Professional book reviews provided free of charge.

VIENNA, VA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LifeQuest Reviews Accepting Submissions of Books of Philosophy and Religion for ReviewLifeQuest Reviews, a premier editorial book review company specializing in works of philosophy and religion, is accepting for the company's review submissions from authors and publishers seeking professional book reviews.LifeQuest Reviews provides high-quality, professional book reviews completely free of charge as a dedicated service to the literary community. The company welcomes submissions from both traditionally published and self-published authors for works focused primarily on exploring the core questions of human existence: Where Did I Come From? (origin), Why Am I Here? (purpose), What Should I Believe? (meaning), How Should I Live? (morality), and Where Am I Going? (destiny).Authors are requested to provide a copy of their hardcover or paperback book (or page proof or its equivalent) with a letter summarizing the book. For full submission details, mailing instructions, or to access the full catalogue of reviews, please visit the official website at . LifeQuest Reviews will notify the author by e-mail generally within 2-4 weeks whether or not the book will be accepted for review, and if accepted, will provide a completed review within 60 days.Accepted books will receive the coveted LifeQuest Reviews 5 Star Rating of excellence and will have the book's review posted on the company website. Authors will be authorized to use all or any portion of the book review as a blurb, endorsement, or recommendation, or for other marketing purposes at no charge. Accepted works further will be eligible for the company's annual Book of the Year and Gold Awards for excellence in philosophy and religion. This year's recipients of the Book of the Year and Gold Award will be announced the week of November 16, 2026.As an independent editorial review organization, LifeQuest Reviews is dedicated to discovering and highlighting exceptional literary works that challenge, inspire, and deeply examine the philosophical and religious dimensions of human existence and experience. LifeQuest Reviews invites readers to browse through one or more of the five-star book reviews provided on the company website. Reviews are capped at 300 words and are intended to give the reader a quick yet comprehensive review and evaluation of the recommended books.About LifeQuest ReviewsLifeQuest Reviews LLC is a Virginia limited liability company that provides reviews, marketing, and commentary for books of philosophy and religion.Contact: Timothy E. Keehan, Editor-in-ChiefPhone number: 703-204-1377E-mail:...###

Timothy Keehan

LifeQuest Reviews LLC

+1 202-697-0393

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LifeQuest Reviews Accepting Submissions of Books of Philosophy and Religion for Review News Provided By LifeQuest Reviews LLC October 13, 2026, 19:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education, Religion, Social Media



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