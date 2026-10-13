Bitcoin Holds Above $84K As US Stocks Avoid Korea-Led Tech Pullback

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin pushed back toward the $84,000 area at the start of US trading on Tuesday, holding on to much of its overnight gains even as risk assets struggled to follow through after renewed turmoil in South Korea's tech complex.

At the time of writing, BTC /USD was trading near $83,800, after approaching $84,000 again earlier in the session. The move came as US equities opened slightly lower and then stabilized, following Asia's drop: South Korea's KOSPI Composite Index finished down 5.4% after earlier weakness tied to semiconductor concerns and broader worries around AI-related spending.

Bitcoin tested the $84,000 zone again in US hours, still up roughly 2% on the day. US stocks avoided a direct copycat sell-off after South Korea's KOSPI fell sharply. CryptoQuant flagged strengthening US dollar dynamics-along with bond-market stress-as a headwind for BTC upside. BTC's upward progress has been constrained by exchange order-book liquidity acting as resistance above $84,000, according to CoinGlass.

Key takeawaysMarkets pause after South Korea's tech rout

Reuters reported that markets were dealing with the fallout from rising bond-market volatility rather than only higher yields. Damien Boey, a portfolio strategist at Wilson Asset Management in Sydney, told Reuters that the uncomfortable part for investors has been the change in bond volatility and how it is beginning to filter through asset pricing more broadly.

In the equity session, both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite moved briefly into positive territory after opening lower. However, TradingView data cited by Cointelegraph indicated that neither index had recovered meaningfully by the time of publication, remaining down less than 0.5%.

Semiconductors led losses during Asia trading after the KOSPI's decline accelerated. The pressure reflected mounting concerns over whether AI capex plans will be sustained at prior levels and how competition from China could affect the sector's outlook.

BTC remains capped near $84,000 as liquidity fights back

Even with bitcoin holding near-term strength, CoinGlass data highlighted how the market was still“caged” around exchange order-book liquidity. That liquidity continued to operate as a resistance layer above $84,000, limiting how far bids could push through during the early US session.

For traders, this matters because a liquidity-driven ceiling often prevents breakout behavior from developing into sustained momentum. Instead of a clean transition above resistance, price can churn around the same level while position sizing and liquidation risk dominate near-term outcomes-particularly when broader macro conditions remain unsettled.

Dollar strength and bond-market pressure weigh on risk appetite

While bitcoin is often discussed as an alternative to traditional risk assets, CryptoQuant contributor Darkfost argued in Tuesday's market commentary that this month presents a“double macro headwind” for bulls. Central to the view was the continuing rise in the US dollar alongside persistent stress in bond markets.

CryptoQuant pointed to the US dollar index (DXY)-which measures the dollar against a basket of partner currencies-rising to 102.57. According to the article, DXY was up 5.5% since Sept. 9, marking its highest level since April 2025.

The same commentary noted that bitcoin's traditionally inverse correlation with DXY has weakened during 2026, meaning dollar strength may not be delivering the usual tailwind to BTC price. In Darkfost's framing, the shift reflects a broader deterioration in market liquidity and institutional willingness to take on additional risk.

He added that such conditions are unfavorable for bitcoin specifically, which is still often categorized as a high-risk asset by institutions, while more“mature” tech and equity benchmarks can continue to attract and absorb the remaining liquidity.

What to watch next as the macro picture evolves

For bitcoin traders and investors, the key near-term variables are whether the dollar's strength persists and whether bond volatility continues to transmit into risk pricing. If DXY momentum cools and liquidity conditions improve, BTC may finally clear the $84,000 liquidity resistance; if not, the market could remain range-bound as macro pressure continues to cap risk appetite.

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