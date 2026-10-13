Strive Expands Bitcoin Treasury To 32,773 BTC With $280 Million Purchase

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Strive expanded its Bitcoin treasury with a $280 million acquisition, bringing its total holdings to 32,773 BTC. The Nasdaq -listed company purchased 3,311 Bitcoin during the second week of October as part of its ongoing accumulation strategy. Meanwhile, the company reported $208 million in warrant exercises to support its financing activities and future corporate operations.

Strive Bitcoin Holdings Increase Following Latest Purchase

Strive announced on October 13 that it completed its latest Bitcoin purchases between October 5 and October 9. The acquisition increased its holdings from 29,462 BTC to 32,773 BTC, representing an 11.24% increase in reserves. Consequently, the company crossed the 30,000 BTC threshold for the first time since establishing its treasury strategy.

The latest transaction followed another Bitcoin purchase earlier this month, demonstrating the company's continued focus on digital assets. On October 5, Strive acquired 2,000 BTC for approximately $169 million, expanding its existing corporate reserves. Both acquisitions increased the company's direct Bitcoin exposure while supporting its broader strategy of holding digital assets.

Strive CEO Matt Cole also signaled another treasury expansion through a social media update before the announcement. He shared a Bitcoin tracker on his account, continuing a pattern that preceded earlier corporate purchases. The latest acquisition subsequently confirmed another increase in the company's holdings during a period of wider cryptocurrency market weakness.

Strive Secures $208 Million Through Warrant Exercises

Alongside its Bitcoin purchase, Strive reported approximately $208 million in exercised warrants as part of its capital-raising activities. The company also disclosed approximately 15.3 million outstanding warrants before their scheduled expiration on October 13. These warrants carried a deadline of 5 p.m. Eastern Time, marking another development in Strive's financing arrangements.

Furthermore, Strive amended its SATA preferred stock documents to establish a minimum issuance price of $100 per share. The amendment converted its existing pricing policy into a binding restriction covering future preferred stock sales. This change established a formal pricing requirement while maintaining the company's ability to access preferred equity financing.

Strive has previously used SATA preferred stock to finance Bitcoin acquisitions without depending entirely on common stock offerings. The financing structure provides another capital source for the company as it continues expanding its treasury reserves. However, preferred shares carry dividend obligations, creating financial commitments alongside the company's existing Bitcoin holdings and corporate operations.

Bitcoin Price Movement and Strive's Nasdaq Exposure

Strive trades its common shares under the ASST ticker on Nasdaq, providing market exposure to its corporate Bitcoin strategy. The company also trades SATA preferred shares, which serve as another component of its capital structure. Together, these securities support different financing arrangements while the company maintains direct Bitcoin ownership on its balance sheet.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin traded around $83,903.93 on October 13, recording a 0.52% increase over the preceding 24 hours. However, the cryptocurrency declined 2.21% over seven days, reflecting continued weakness across the broader digital asset market. The weekly decline contrasted with Strive's latest purchases as the company continued expanding its corporate reserves.

Bitcoin's market movements also affect the value of Strive's treasury because the company holds the cryptocurrency directly. As a result, changes in Bitcoin valuations affect its balance sheet, along with preferred dividend obligations and financing decisions. Nevertheless, Strive's October acquisitions extended its treasury expansion and strengthened its position among publicly traded Bitcoin holders.

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