Now Available: Broker Conversation Guide For Snowfall Renewals

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This guide helps prepare brokers in presenting previously excluded parametric winter risk solutions for commercial clients worried about too much snow or not enough snow

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As snow-removal contracts are being awarded and commercial renewals head into peak season, Vortex Weather Insurance is urging commercial brokers and producers to address a critical-but often overlooked-line item in winter risk: seasonal snowfall totals.

Vortex today announced a new broker-ready white paper and conversation guide, “How Brokers Can Use Excess‐Snow and Lack‐of‐Snow Coverage to Strengthen Every Renewal,” designed to help agents introduce parametric snow coverage alongside standard property and casualty programs.

“Right now, brokers are finalizing renewals and snow-removal contracts are being signed,” said Andrew Klaus, Vice President of Business Development, at Vortex Weather Insurance.“If parametric snow coverage isn't part of that conversation, clients are heading into winter with their biggest budget variable completely unprotected.”









Winter's Hidden Budget Risk

For many commercial organizations, winter determines whether the fiscal year succeeds or fails. Snow‐dependent businesses such as ski resorts, winter attractions, snow‐removal contractors, and cold‐weather tourism operators struggle through mild, low‐snow winters that depress ticket sales and per‐push revenues. Snow‐averse organizations including municipalities, departments of transportation, retailers, logistics fleets, university campuses, HOAs, healthcare systems, and school districts see costs surge during harsh winters as overtime pay, salt, fuel, and contractor invoices blow past budgeted limits.

Traditional property and liability policies are built to repair damaged assets. They rarely respond when the damage shows up only on the profit and loss statement as missing revenue or over‐budget operating expenses. That gap is where parametric snow coverage fits.

Making Parametric Snow Coverage Easy to Explain

Vortex's new guide gives brokers a plain‐language, client‐ready way to introduce parametric snow insurance-a product many agents know exists, but don't yet feel confident presenting. It explains how parametric triggers and payouts work, using independent snowfall data instead of lengthy loss adjustment, and walks through four core coverage structures-excess‐snow, lack‐of‐snow, event‐count, and single‐day or holiday coverage-with concrete numerical examples brokers can share in client meetings.

The paper also clarifies how payouts can be used in practice. Clients can apply proceeds to overtime labor, fuel, reserve restoration, missed per‐push revenue, recovery marketing, or other winter‐driven line items, turning unpredictable weather into a more stable, budgetable exposure.

Critically for time‐pressed producers, the guide includes a four‐step renewal conversation framework that agents can use as a script: classify the client's exposure type, identify their budget or revenue“tipping point,” map an appropriate parametric structure, and position Vortex as a supplemental coverage layer rather than a replacement for existing programs.

“Parametric products are still new territory for many brokers,” Klaus added.“We built this guide so an agent can sit down at renewal, ask four straightforward questions, and show clients exactly how an excess‐snow or lack‐of‐snow policy would have performed in a recent season.”

Built to Wrap Around Standard P&C Programs

Vortex parametric snow policies are designed to sit alongside, not replace, traditional P&C. They do not cover third‐party slip‐and‐fall liability or direct physical damage; instead, they provide fast, trigger‐based payouts when snowfall totals or event counts cross pre‐agreed thresholds. That structure turns winter volatility into a fixed, budgetable line item.

For brokers, that makes snow coverage a powerful tool at renewal. Public entities, campuses, retailers, HOAs, and logistics fleets can pursue greater budget stability; ski resorts, winter attractions, and snow‐removal contractors can protect key revenue streams; and producers can deepen relationships by proactively addressing a risk that has historically been left unmodeled and uninsured.

The guide also recommends simple workflow changes that make winter weather a default part of renewal conversations, such as adding a snow‐exposure review checkbox to renewal checklists for cold‐weather accounts, conducting a brief winter risk assessment before issuing final proposals, and including a winter weather slide in stewardship reports showing recent snowfall impacts and modeled Vortex options.

To ask questions, model a customized snow structure, or schedule a broker training session, visit vortexinsurance.com or call 866‐997‐2469.

ABOUT VORTEX WEATHER INSURANCE:

Vortex Weather Insurance (dba Vortex Insurance Agency, LLC) is a data-driven weather risk insurtech that offers businesses a variety of affordable parametric weather index insurance products, including commercial supplemental hurricane, rain, hail, and snow insurance. Since 2008, Vortex has helped brokers and their clients manage weather risk all year long across a wide spectrum of weather-exposed commercial businesses. Insurance is underwritten by Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance USA, Inc. (MSU), admitted in all 50 states and rated A+ (Superior) by AM Best. Weather or not... Vortex it. Learn more at vortexinsurance.com

Media Contact:

Stacy Stephens

Vortex Weather Insurance

913.253.1205

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at