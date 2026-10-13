DCL International Partners With TECO Corporation To Advance Next-Generation Green Hydrogen Technology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DCL International Inc. (DCL), part of the DCL Technology Group and a global leader in advanced catalytic technologies, announces that it is receiving advisory services and up to $400,000 in funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) to support a research and development project with Taiwan-based TECO Electric and Machinery Co., Ltd. to advance next-generation green hydrogen production. The one-year project,“Advancing Anion Exchange Membrane Electrolysis for Green Hydrogen,” will develop and demonstrate Anion Exchange Membrane Water Electrolysis (AEM-WE) technology designed to support more efficient, sustainable, and potentially lower-cost hydrogen production.

Green hydrogen is produced by using renewable electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen. The DCL-TECO collaboration will develop an AEM electrolyzer technology designed to combine high efficiency and durability with more abundant, potentially lower-cost materials. DCL will develop and evaluate advanced electrocatalyst formulations for the system's membrane electrode assemblies (MEAs), while TECO will integrate those components into the electrolyzer.

The project is also supported by Ionomr Innovations, which is supplying materials and support for the use and optimization of their advanced membrane technology, along with the National Research Council of Canada's Clean Energy Innovation Research Centre and Taiwan's Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), which will contribute electrochemical testing, durability evaluation, and system validation.

“Green hydrogen has tremendous potential, but cost and efficiency remain significant hurdles to broader adoption,” said Shazam Williams, Technical Director at DCL International.“AEM technology gives us an opportunity to combine high-performance electrolysis with more readily available materials. By bringing together DCL's expertise in advanced catalyst technology with TECO's electrolyzer engineering capabilities and the specialized knowledge of our research partners, we are working to move this technology from the lab toward a practical, scalable solution.”

Potential applications for more cost-effective green hydrogen technology span a range of industries, including steel manufacturing, chemical processing, and semiconductor production. Green hydrogen can also provide a means of storing energy produced by renewable sources such as wind and solar, allowing excess renewable electricity to be converted into hydrogen and stored for later use.

At the conclusion of the project, the consortium expects to have developed more efficient, sustainable, and scalable hydrogen production technology.“This project is an important step toward demonstrating that green hydrogen can be produced using technologies that are both high-performing and more economically practical,” added Williams.“Our goal is to generate the performance and engineering knowledge needed to advance AEM electrolysis toward broader industrial adoption, while helping expand the role of clean hydrogen in the global energy transition.”

About DCL Technology Group

The DCL Technology Group has been at the forefront of engineering solutions that keep industries moving with confidence for over 40 years. As one of North America's fastest-growing, family-owned clean energy companies, DCL is committed to tackling the world's most pressing environmental challenges.

With a sophisticated workforce of over 400 experts spanning multiple industrial sectors, DCL Technology Group develops cutting-edge technologies that reduce methane emissions, decarbonize natural gas, and improve energy efficiency. DCL's four global companies share a unified vision: leveraging the power of engineering to create a cleaner, more sustainable future.

About DCL International Inc.

DCL International has been a global leader in advanced catalytic solutions for over 40 years, helping industries operate more cleanly and efficiently. As a family-owned company, DCL specializes in high-performance catalysts, catalyst substrates, and emission control systems designed to help businesses meet stringent environmental standards without sacrificing reliability or productivity.

With operations in North America and Europe, DCL collaborates with clients worldwide to develop innovative, sustainable technologies that reduce emissions, decarbonize natural gas, and improve industrial efficiency. The company's mission is to make cleaner energy more practical, effective, and accessible. DCL is committed to engineering solutions that empower industries to thrive in a cleaner, more sustainable future.

Media Contact:

Lisa Murray

Trevi Communications, Inc.

o: 978.750.0333 / c: 617.835.0396

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at