Kansas City Steak Company Launches 2026 Holiday Gift Collection Featuring Experiential Food Gifts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As Shoppers Seek Experiences Over More Stuff, Food Gifts from Kansas City Steak Company Offer a Reason to Gather This Holiday Season

Kansas City, MO, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holiday gifting is becoming less about what recipients can unwrap and keep and more about what they can experience. New consumer research suggests that shift is extending to the dinner table, creating an opening for food gifts that offer both something tangible and an occasion to share.







Holiday Gifting Becomes More Experiential

According to Circana's 2025 U.S. Holiday Purchase Intentions research, 57% of consumers planned to purchase an experience gift, up 2 percentage points from the previous year. Food and beverage experiences are ranked as the most popular type of experiential gift, ahead of event tickets, spa certificates, travel and other activities.

Against that backdrop, Kansas City Steak Company has introduced its 2026 holiday gift collection, centered on gifts designed to become part of a meal, gathering or celebration rather than another item to store.

“A great food gift goes beyond what arrives at the door,” said Robert Daberkow, Director of Marketing at Kansas City Steak Company.“It can become dinner with family, a reason to invite someone over or part of a holiday tradition. That shared experience is what can make the gift memorable long after the package is opened.”

The collection includes curated steak and food gifts designed for friends, family, hosts and other recipients. Among the featured offerings is the Classic Steak Sampler Gift Box, which includes Filet Mignon, Kansas City Strips and Ribeyes - three familiar steakhouse cuts selected for at-home holiday meals and gifting.

Food gifts can also address a practical challenge facing holiday shoppers: finding something meaningful for recipients who may already have what they need. Unlike traditional merchandise, an edible gift is temporary by nature, while the meal or occasion it creates can provide the lasting part of the experience.

That combination of usefulness and experience comes as shoppers continue to weigh value in their holiday purchases. Circana's research found consumers were approaching the season with greater attention to price and promotions while still prioritizing gifts and activities that bring enjoyment - a balance that could favor gifts with a clear purpose after they are opened.

Kansas City Steak Company's 2026 holiday assortment is available at KansasCitySteaks.com, including holiday gift sets and gifts for friends and family.

For the 2026 holiday season, shoppers can receive 10% off and free shipping with no minimum purchase using code ECM10FREE at KansasCitySteaks.com.

About Kansas City Steak Company

The Kansas City Steak Company expertly crafts world-class steaks with uncompromising quality. Committed to premier steaks and exceptional service for more than 90 years, Kansas City Steak Company delivers nationwide. To learn more, visit







Classic Steak Gift Box Sampler from Kansas City Steak Company

Press Inquiries

Jenna Carlisle

pr [at] kansascitysteaks.com

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