Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

MEDIA ADVISORY - Wealthsimple Presents: Something Good Is Going To Happen


Date: 2026-10-13 03:16:04

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) MEDIA ADVISORY - Wealthsimple Presents: Something Good Is Going to Happen Wealthsimple will host its biggest product showcase yet, featuring new innovations shaping the future of money

October 13, 2026 1:23 PM EDT | Source: Wealthsimple

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2026) - On Thursday, November 5, Wealthsimple is hosting its fourth product showcase, Wealthsimple Presents: Something Good Is Going to Happen. The company will announce new financial products and features across investing, trading, spending and saving.

Wealthsimple Presents will be livestreamed from 12:00 to 12:45 p.m. ET from Toronto's Massey Hall. To watch the livestream, register here.

Speakers

    Mike Katchen, Co-Founder and CEO Brett Huneycutt, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer Swap Parikh, VP of Product, Investing Polly D'Arcy, VP of Design John Grant, VP of Product Engineering Genevieve Garand, Senior Director, Product Design Sam Newman-Bremang, Senior Director, Head of AI Products Jordan Deutsch, Director, Software Development, AI Products

Media opportunities

MENAFN13102026004218003983ID1111803545


Newsfile Corp

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search