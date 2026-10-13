MEDIA ADVISORY - Wealthsimple Presents: Something Good Is Going To Happen
October 13, 2026 1:23 PM EDT | Source: Wealthsimple
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2026) - On Thursday, November 5, Wealthsimple is hosting its fourth product showcase, Wealthsimple Presents: Something Good Is Going to Happen. The company will announce new financial products and features across investing, trading, spending and saving.
Wealthsimple Presents will be livestreamed from 12:00 to 12:45 p.m. ET from Toronto's Massey Hall. To watch the livestream, register here.
Speakers
- Mike Katchen, Co-Founder and CEO Brett Huneycutt, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer Swap Parikh, VP of Product, Investing Polly D'Arcy, VP of Design John Grant, VP of Product Engineering Genevieve Garand, Senior Director, Product Design Sam Newman-Bremang, Senior Director, Head of AI Products Jordan Deutsch, Director, Software Development, AI Products
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